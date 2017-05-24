 Skip Nav
Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party

What to Wear to an All-White Party

Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party

Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party

Whether you're invited to lounge on a yacht somewhere in St.-Tropez or sip sparkling, European-style Rosé at a white-themed party in Bridgehampton, NY, you're going to have to dress the part. Yes, that means wearing nothing but the color white. Even if the reigning king of all-white parties Diddy himself isn't hosting the bash, there's a high sartorial bar set when it comes to this kind of gathering. But getting ready for one isn't all that hard. Check out our top picks ahead.

Shop Brands
Anine Bing · Gucci · Reformation · BaubleBar · Clare Vivier · Acne Studios · Kiini · Freda Salvador · Self-Portrait · Marysia Swim · adidas
Anine Bing Crochet Sweatshirt
Anine Bing Crochet Sweatshirt

For those breezy Summer nights when the sun has set and your skin is a bit chilly, wear this Anine Bing Crochet Sweatshirt ($229) over a delicate white bra.

Anine Bing
Crochet Sweatshirt
$229
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Anine Bing Women's Fashion
Gucci Sylvie Web Belt With Double G Buckle
Gucci Sylvie Web Belt With Double G Buckle

You can pretty much guarantee entry at any posh party if you're wearing this Gucci Sylvie Web Belt With Double G Buckle ($395).

Gucci
Web belt with double G buckle
$395
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
A.N.A. Lace Off the Shoulder Dress
A.N.A. Lace Off the Shoulder Dress

Off-the-shoulder dresses are front and center this season. This A.N.A. Lace Off the Shoulder Dress ($60) definitely belongs at your next event.

JCPenney Dresses
A.N.A a.n.a Lace Off The Shoulder Dress
$60
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Dresses
Reformation Ford Dress
Reformation Ford Dress

Flaunt your love for mod looks by wearing this stunning Reformation Ford Dress ($198).

Reformation
Ford Dress
$198
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat
Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat

For those wanting to follow the rules and don head-to-toe white, this Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat ($39) is a key piece.

Nordstrom Hats
Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat - Beige
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats
BaubleBar Women's Pinata Tassel Earrings
BaubleBar Women's Pinata Tassel Earrings

Put your hair into a high bun so you can show off your dangling BaubleBar Women's Pinata Tassel Earrings ($36).

BaubleBar
Women's 'Pinata' Tassel Earrings
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Clare V. Supreme Printed Leather Clutch
Clare V. Supreme Printed Leather Clutch

Demand oysters upon entry with this Clare V. Supreme Printed Leather Clutch ($260).

Clare Vivier
Supreme Printed Leather Clutch - Off-white
$260 $156
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Clutches
Acne Studios White Mustang Sunglasses
Acne Studios White Mustang Sunglasses

You can bank on it being a bright and sunny afternoon. These Acne Studios White Mustang Sunglasses ($320) will earn you tons of compliments.

Acne Studios
White Mustang Sunglasses
$320
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Sunglasses
Kiini Yaz Bikini Top and Bottom
Kiini Yaz Bikini Top and Bottom

When your party host (or Diddy himself) shouts, "Everyone in the pool," you'll be happy that you have this Kiini Yaz Bikini Top ($165) and Bottom ($120) on hand.

Kiini
Yaz Bikini Top
$165
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear
Kiini
Yaz Bikini Bottoms
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear
Freda Salvador Wit d'Orsay Oxfords
Freda Salvador Wit d'Orsay Oxfords

Slip on a pair of lightweight striped trousers and these Freda Salvador Wit d'Orsay Oxfords ($365) and you'll have everyone drooling over your look.

Freda Salvador
Wit d'Orsay Oxfords
$365
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Freda Salvador Flats
Self-Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress

This Self-Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress ($475) is oozing with femininity.

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress
$475 $285
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case
Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case

Be ready to Instagram Live as soon as you arrive at your Memorial Day party. Slip this Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case ($35) on your phone so you follow the dress code, then hit record.

shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case
$35 $14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
One by Stylekeepers Reveal & Conceal Off-Shoulder Top
One by Stylekeepers Reveal & Conceal Off-Shoulder Top

This One by Stylekeepers Reveal & Conceal Off Shoulder Top ($98) is dreamy, with layers of ruffles dripping down the sleeves and bodice.

shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Reveal & Conceal Off Shoulder Top
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag
Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag

This Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag ($1,200) is everything. Wear it crossbody so you can show off the signature double Gs at the front.

Gucci
GG Marmont matelassé shoulder bag
$1,200
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags
Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini Top and Bottoms
Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini Top and Bottoms

If you end up scoring an invite to a poolside luncheon, this Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini Top ($150) and Bottoms ($150) is the perfect mix of demure and on-trend.

Marysia Swim
Palm Springs Bikini Top
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Palm Springs High Waist Bikini Bottoms
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Adidas Neo Advantage Women's Sneakers
Adidas Neo Advantage Women's Sneakers

These Adidas Neo Advantage Women's Sneakers ($60) work great if your event is on the beach or a grassy backyard.

adidas
NEO Advantage Womens Sneakers
$60
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Farm Rio Solana Dress
Farm Rio Solana Dress

Breeze on in with this Farm Rio Solana Dress ($198).

Anthropologie Dresses
Farm Rio Solana Dress
$198
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses
