Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party

Whether you're invited to lounge on a yacht somewhere in St.-Tropez or sip sparkling, European-style Rosé at a white-themed party in Bridgehampton, NY, you're going to have to dress the part. Yes, that means wearing nothing but the color white. Even if the reigning king of all-white parties Diddy himself isn't hosting the bash, there's a high sartorial bar set when it comes to this kind of gathering. But getting ready for one isn't all that hard. Check out our top picks ahead.