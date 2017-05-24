5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping What to Wear to an All-White Party Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party May 24, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Whether you're invited to lounge on a yacht somewhere in St.-Tropez or sip sparkling, European-style Rosé at a white-themed party in Bridgehampton, NY, you're going to have to dress the part. Yes, that means wearing nothing but the color white. Even if the reigning king of all-white parties Diddy himself isn't hosting the bash, there's a high sartorial bar set when it comes to this kind of gathering. But getting ready for one isn't all that hard. Check out our top picks ahead. Shop Brands Anine Bing · Gucci · Reformation · BaubleBar · Clare Vivier · Acne Studios · Kiini · Freda Salvador · Self-Portrait · Marysia Swim · adidas Anine Bing Crochet Sweatshirt For those breezy Summer nights when the sun has set and your skin is a bit chilly, wear this Anine Bing Crochet Sweatshirt ($229) over a delicate white bra. Gucci Sylvie Web Belt With Double G Buckle You can pretty much guarantee entry at any posh party if you're wearing this Gucci Sylvie Web Belt With Double G Buckle ($395). A.N.A. Lace Off the Shoulder Dress Off-the-shoulder dresses are front and center this season. This A.N.A. Lace Off the Shoulder Dress ($60) definitely belongs at your next event. Reformation Ford Dress Flaunt your love for mod looks by wearing this stunning Reformation Ford Dress ($198). Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat For those wanting to follow the rules and don head-to-toe white, this Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat ($39) is a key piece. BaubleBar Women's Pinata Tassel Earrings Put your hair into a high bun so you can show off your dangling BaubleBar Women's Pinata Tassel Earrings ($36). Clare V. Supreme Printed Leather Clutch Demand oysters upon entry with this Clare V. Supreme Printed Leather Clutch ($260). Acne Studios White Mustang Sunglasses You can bank on it being a bright and sunny afternoon. These Acne Studios White Mustang Sunglasses ($320) will earn you tons of compliments. Kiini Yaz Bikini Top and Bottom When your party host (or Diddy himself) shouts, "Everyone in the pool," you'll be happy that you have this Kiini Yaz Bikini Top ($165) and Bottom ($120) on hand. Freda Salvador Wit d'Orsay Oxfords Slip on a pair of lightweight striped trousers and these Freda Salvador Wit d'Orsay Oxfords ($365) and you'll have everyone drooling over your look. Self-Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress This Self-Portrait Floral Blush Midi Dress ($475) is oozing with femininity. Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case Be ready to Instagram Live as soon as you arrive at your Memorial Day party. Slip this Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case ($35) on your phone so you follow the dress code, then hit record. One by Stylekeepers Reveal & Conceal Off-Shoulder Top This One by Stylekeepers Reveal & Conceal Off Shoulder Top ($98) is dreamy, with layers of ruffles dripping down the sleeves and bodice. Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag This Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag ($1,200) is everything. Wear it crossbody so you can show off the signature double Gs at the front. Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini Top and Bottoms If you end up scoring an invite to a poolside luncheon, this Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini Top ($150) and Bottoms ($150) is the perfect mix of demure and on-trend. Adidas Neo Advantage Women's Sneakers These Adidas Neo Advantage Women's Sneakers ($60) work great if your event is on the beach or a grassy backyard. Farm Rio Solana Dress Breeze on in with this Farm Rio Solana Dress ($198). 