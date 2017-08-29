 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends
9 Jewelry Trends That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look

Why Princess Diana Wore 2 Watches

The Reason Princess Diana Wore 2 Watches Is So Sweet, It Hurts

Even after all these years, we're still obsessed with dissecting every look Princess Diana's ever worn. While we know her engagement ring was a special piece — it now belongs to Kate Middleton — there's something to be said for her watches. The princess was spotted at a polo match in 1981 wearing two on one arm, and it was more than just a style statement. It was a symbol of love.

According to Marie Claire, the gold watch Princess Diana wore was her own while the larger watch with the leather strap belonged to Prince Charles. The royal wore this second accessory to wish him luck in the polo match, a small nod to the then-love of her life. The reason was so simple and so sweet, it might make you want to read up on their relationship (just in case you missed out on the details).

