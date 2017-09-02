Zara's Stunning New Campaign Features Only Models Over 40

Zara is probably one of the most-shopped stores for millennials; our closets are filled with its trendy denim dresses and statement coats. But the retailer just took a major step in appealing to a larger demographic, and it's incredibly refreshing. The brand's new "Timeless" collection features models over the age of 40, all wearing the stunning staple items we'll be adding to our carts immediately. The women's Fall and Winter 2017 collection is filled with cozy sweaters, leather shirts, and literally all the outerwear pieces one could possible need to stay warm this season.

The three featured models — Malgosia Bela, 40; Kristina de Coninck, 53; and Yasmin Warsame, 41 — have all been in the industry for years and have walked for high-end designers, but this campaign sheds new light on the brand and on the topic of ageism in the fashion industry. In addition to modeling, the women also opened up about how getting older has changed their style.

"I prefer myself so much better now than ten years ago or 20 years ago," Bela said. "Obviously it would be nice not to get old and ugly, but the mental process is only for the better. So, it's a paradox: more confidence, and you are getting old. But it's . . . I kind of like it."

Zara's campaign makes a strong statement that its clothing is for everyone, and we absolutely support that. Read on to see the gorgeous images from the "Timeless" campaign, and shop the pieces online and in stores now.