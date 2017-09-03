 Skip Nav
This Sassy Sweat Session Will Work Every Muscle in Your Body
A Dynamic Yoga Sequence to Help You Build a Stronger Body
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories
10 Natural Ways to Help Detoxify the Body

If you went a little overboard and are now feeling the urge to eat clean, you've come to the right place. Since most detoxes are usually calorie-deprivation diets in disguise, it's wise to steer clear of them, but not to worry — there are still ways to get your body back on track. Exercising, cutting out alcohol and refined sugars, and eating a healthy diet do wonders. A little extra help doesn't hurt either.

Here are 10 healthy foods with natural cleansing properties. Include them in your next meal and get rid of that extra junk left over from the big feast.

Watercress
Lemon Water
Dark Leafy Greens
Fresh Fruit
Cabbage
Artichokes
Beets
Ginger and Garlic
Green Tea
Whole Grains
DetoxesHealthy Eating TipsHealthy Living
conniebea conniebea 2 years

Artichokes are my absolute favorite!

Connie | Sponsored by Coffee

judy-daley judy-daley 5 years
cherry juice love it,\u00a0
nehakbar nehakbar 5 years
good one watercress isnt available in my country though
constancemstringer constancemstringer 5 years
Hi Where do you get the watercress?????? Beets and artichokes are not always at store either. Great list though!
Sandi2476117 Sandi2476117 5 years
Starting Monday?
Giovana101 Giovana101 5 years
I wish the article would tell us the best way of cooking them too, I.e, I love artichokes, but i boiled them for a long time and i imagine this process kills all the vitamins... is the other way to cook it without losing the health nutrients?
guavajelly guavajelly 6 years
Warm lemon water is a great way to alkalize the body. These are great tips that can be done a lifetime & not just during a "detox" http://fullbodytransformation.wordpress.com/
danakscully64 danakscully64 6 years
It's weird how this is a detox list, this should be titled "Foods everyone should be eating on a regular basis."
Angelica Angelica 7 years
What a great list! After a couple weeks of holiday parties and cookie gift boxes I'm trying to cut back on refined sugar, so these added suggestions are so helpful!
yu1 yu1 7 years
My mom always makes me have a glass of warm water with lemon when I wake up! She also suggests warming honey in a heat proof bowl over a stove, squeeze some limes on top then mix and pour into a glass of warm water and stir...It has quite the acrid taste, but it definitely cleanses your system!
