10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons

Saying that lemons are a superfood is an understatement. Not only do they add abundant flavor to a variety of dishes, but they also boast a ton of health benefits. The flavonoids within the juice are said to contain antioxidants, which is why lemons are useful in treating so many ailments and conditions. Here are 10 reasons to enjoy them ASAP.

  1. Prevent kidney stones: Drinking one half-cup of lemon juice every day raises citrate levels in the urine. Studies have shown that this could protect against calcium stones in the kidney.
  2. Soothe a sore throat: Mixing lemon juice with honey can help alleviate the discomfort that comes from a nasty sore throat.
  3. Support weight loss: Beyond the old notion that the Master Cleanse was the only way lemons could help you lose weight, new studies have shown the ways lemon juice supports your goals. Lemon juice contains pectin, a soluble fiber that has been shown to aid in weight-loss struggles.
  4. Start your day right: Leave caffeinated drinks behind, and start your day off with hot water and fresh lemon juice to stimulate your digestive track and add vitamin C.
  5. Stop an itch: When it comes to poison ivy or insect bites, rubbing lemon juice on the area can soothe the skin, since it has anti-inflammatory and anesthetic effects.
  6. Aids in digestion: Dr. Oz is a big believer in the power of lemon juice for weight loss. He suggests drinking a mixture of lemon juice and flaxseeds in order to eliminate waste more quickly from your body.
  7. Anticancer properties: Studies have supported the anticancer activity of citrus liminoids, compounds that protect your cells from damage that can lead to the formation of cancer cells.
  8. Potassium power: Bananas aren't the only way to get a big helping of potassium in your system. In addition to vitamin C, lemons offer 80 milligrams of this mineral that helps your body stay strong and nimble.
  9. Bring down a fever: Forget the days of starving a fever! When your temperature goes up, drinking a lemon juice mixture can help bring your fever down faster.
  10. Balance pH: While lemons may seem quite acidic, they're a surprisingly good source of an alkaline food that can help balance your body's pH.
Ford15376995 Ford15376995 3 years
Good topic ;)
TriciaN1 TriciaN1 3 years
According to 1800Dentist.com...when consuming lemon juice, it's best through a straw. And due to the acid of the lemon juice, it is best to avoid brushing until an hour passes, the enamel that has been softened by the lemon can be brushed away easily whithin an hour of this time. Also, ReaLemon bottled lemon juice is 100% lemon juice. Get your Lemony-Love on people!
Pattyann3193311 Pattyann3193311 4 years
i love lemons and glad i can share with my family on facebook~~
Peter14431249 Peter14431249 4 years
"If you are worried about your enamel, always make sure the lemon juice is diluted with at least two cups of water." So, two cups of water per..... Gallon of Lemon juice? no, that can't be right. Oh, right, per cubic meter! So, 1 part water for every 2113 parts lemon juice! 'cause that makes sense! maybe it was meant to be cubic millimeters! 1 part lemon juice for every 473176 parts water! 'cause that makes even more sense! Hm... maybe it is per cup, solutions with a pH 2.11, equivalent to 5x concentrated Coke or Pepsi are always great for teeth!
Peter14431249 Peter14431249 4 years
Seems as though it should be obvious that drinking something as acidic as stomach acid whose acidity lasts like 20 times longer would aid in digestion and eliminating kidney stones, after all, if acid can kill calcium in the ocean, it seems like it should do the same in you. Also, pH of 1.8, that means that at 1% concentration, it is still stronger than most sodas. (everything but the Colas)
hms0017 hms0017 4 years
I know that a lot of people use lemon to clear up acne and acne scarring. You just have to dilute it down with water or a carrier oil. It's the same as the vitamin C serums used of aging and brown spots.
dormguard dormguard 4 years
I think having any lemons or drinking lemon juice (even straight) is good for you. I don't really know the health benefits, but that is what I have heard. I never heard about it being bad for one's teeth, but I suppose it could be. I know it is definitely not as bad for your teeth as drinking apple cider vinegar. I think the bottled organic lemon juice would be good to get the same benefits, but I'm not sure.
kbias78 kbias78 4 years
Obviously fresh is best, but can you get the same benefits using bottled lemon juice?
CitrusApple CitrusApple 4 years
Agustina2422711~ I hardly get sick, but I didn't do that. I drink homemade lemonade like, 3 times a day. It is delicious. :)
dormguard dormguard 5 years
brendanbonar, your funny..... Instead of eating lemons, why not juice them or drink some water that is mixed with a lot of  Santa Cruz organic lemon juice ?  Maybe 2 parts water mixed with 3 parts organic lemon juice 1-2 times daily?  I think that is the best way to get the benefits of lemons.  Having lemons is important.
Agustina2422711 Agustina2422711 5 years
my dad used to make me do the lemon diet which consisted of drinking lemon juice for like 14 days. it was a detox type of diet. the greatest number of lemons i had was 7 i think. Now i am glad he made me do this because I hardly get sick :)
elizlovescrisro elizlovescrisro 6 years
I try to drink lemon water in the mornings, but I only use a few squeezes, hopefully enough to reap the benefits. Too bad my mom is convinced that I will get a stomach ulcer from it.
spacekitten spacekitten 6 years
It's also alkalizing, which can help to restore your body's pH balance after a lot of acidifying (read: stress, junk food, caffeine, meat, alcohol). Love lemon water first thing in the AM!
spicyhippofood spicyhippofood 6 years
Thank you, Heather :-)
amber512 amber512 6 years
I drink a cup of lemon water every morning before breakfast. But I can't handle any hot drinks. So it's ice cold for me.
