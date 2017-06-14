The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout

 Skip Nav
High-intensity interval training, aka HIIT, is one of the best ways to maximize your workout time. Burn a ton of calories and boost your metabolism in little time with celeb trainer Astrid McGuire's full-body HIIT workout. It may be only 10 minutes long, but it will leave you dripping with sweat. There's no equipment needed for the workout, so press play and get at it! And if you're looking for a longer workout, double your fun time with Astrid's 20-Minute HIIT workout!
anroer anroer 2 years

I barely was able to do the diamond clicks, but I made it, just barely through the whole routine. Feeling good though!

JillAdams3 JillAdams3 2 years

Diamond Clicks are no joke!

Amyray4 Amyray4 3 years

Could you invite Astrid back for another 10 min. HIIT? She was fun.
