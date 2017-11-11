 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Stay Healthy, Eat Clean! 1 Month of 400-Calorie Lunches
Health News
How Your Solo Eating Habits Could Be Affecting Your Health
Cardio Workouts
A Killer 30-Minute Treadmill Workout That Will Whip You Into Shape

Banana Muffins With Avocado

Banana Oatmeal Crumb Muffins That Skip the Oil For Avocado Instead

On some mornings, an überhealthy kale and blueberry smoothie or tofu scramble is what your tummy craves — but not today! You want a sugary, sweet, soft, and moist baked good. But you know grabbing one from a local coffee shop is just going to make you feel like crap, with all the white flour and nutrition-less sugars. So bake one of these instead!

While this recipe does contain sugar, each muffin has only 17 grams of sugar. And this breakfast treat is packed with tons of healthy ingredients: naturally sweet banana for potassium, fiber-rich flaxmeal instead of eggs, healthy-fat-filled avocado in place of butter, soy yogurt for some protein, and pea protein powder for even more — 5.2 grams apiece. Add the crunchy oatmeal crumb topping on top — oh my — and these taste way more decadent than you'd expect from a healthy muffin recipe. Bake up a batch for yourself, for a family brunch, or for a classroom snack, and everyone will be asking for the recipe.

Related
Skip the Coffee Shop For These 150-Calorie Pumpkin Muffins
Banana Oatmeal Crumb Muffins With Avocado

Banana Oatmeal Crumb Muffins With Avocado

Notes

If you skip the crumb topping, it'll save 32 calories per muffin.

Banana Muffins With Avocado

Ingredients

  1. Muffins:
  2. 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
  3. 3 tablespoons water
  4. 3 ripe bananas
  5. 3 ounces vanilla soy yogurt
  6. 1/2 cup organic sugar
  7. 1/2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed
  8. 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  9. 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
  10. 2 scoops plant-based protein powder (I used pea protein; about 1/2 a cup)
  11. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  12. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  1. Crumb topping:
  2. 1/3 cup brown sugar
  3. 3 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour
  4. 2 tablespoons rolled oats
  5. 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  6. 1 tablespoon Earth Balance, refrigerated

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with 12 liners.
  2. In a small bowl, mix the flaxmeal and water together, and set aside.
  3. In a medium-size bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the soy yogurt, sugar, avocado, and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the flaxmeal and water mixture.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, protein powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir that into the banana-avocado mixture.
  5. Divide the batter between the 12 muffin cups.
  6. Now it's time to make the crumb topping. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour, rolled oats, and cinnamon. Add the cold Earth Balance and use a fork to mix it into coarse crumbles.
  7. Sprinkle a little oat crumble on top of each muffin.
  8. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
12
Cook Time
40 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
166
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
VegeVegan RecipesHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVegan
Healthy Recipes
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
by Jenny Sugar
Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes
Holiday Fitness
From Mashed Potatoes to Pumpkin Pie, No One Will Guess These Thanksgiving Dishes Are Vegan
by Michele Foley
Healthy Chicken Salad Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Lighten Up Chicken Salad With a Secret Ingredient
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Lunch Recipes For a Month
Healthy Eating Tips
Stay Healthy, Eat Clean! 1 Month of 400-Calorie Lunches
by Jenny Sugar
Spiralizer Review
Food Reviews
Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype?
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds