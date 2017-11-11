Banana Muffins With Avocado
Banana Oatmeal Crumb Muffins That Skip the Oil For Avocado Instead
On some mornings, an überhealthy kale and blueberry smoothie or tofu scramble is what your tummy craves — but not today! You want a sugary, sweet, soft, and moist baked good. But you know grabbing one from a local coffee shop is just going to make you feel like crap, with all the white flour and nutrition-less sugars. So bake one of these instead!
While this recipe does contain sugar, each muffin has only 17 grams of sugar. And this breakfast treat is packed with tons of healthy ingredients: naturally sweet banana for potassium, fiber-rich flaxmeal instead of eggs, healthy-fat-filled avocado in place of butter, soy yogurt for some protein, and pea protein powder for even more — 5.2 grams apiece. Add the crunchy oatmeal crumb topping on top — oh my — and these taste way more decadent than you'd expect from a healthy muffin recipe. Bake up a batch for yourself, for a family brunch, or for a classroom snack, and everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Banana Oatmeal Crumb Muffins With Avocado
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Notes
If you skip the crumb topping, it'll save 32 calories per muffin.
Ingredients
- Muffins:
- 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
- 3 tablespoons water
- 3 ripe bananas
- 3 ounces vanilla soy yogurt
- 1/2 cup organic sugar
- 1/2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
- 2 scoops plant-based protein powder (I used pea protein; about 1/2 a cup)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Crumb topping:
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons rolled oats
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon Earth Balance, refrigerated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with 12 liners.
- In a small bowl, mix the flaxmeal and water together, and set aside.
- In a medium-size bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the soy yogurt, sugar, avocado, and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the flaxmeal and water mixture.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, protein powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir that into the banana-avocado mixture.
- Divide the batter between the 12 muffin cups.
- Now it's time to make the crumb topping. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour, rolled oats, and cinnamon. Add the cold Earth Balance and use a fork to mix it into coarse crumbles.
- Sprinkle a little oat crumble on top of each muffin.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 12
- Cook Time
- 40 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 166