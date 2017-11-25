Skip the Coffee Shop For These 150-Calorie Pumpkin Muffins

 Skip Nav
If you're used to baking with butter, allow me to throw some numbers your way. Four tablespoons of butter is 407 calories. But if you swap it out for one avocado, you're looking at just 322 calories, and this fruit also offers 13.5 grams of fiber and almost 1,000 grams of potassium — you can't say that about butter! Think there's no way your baked goods will taste as good? This pumpkin muffin recipe is living proof that just may convince you to never want to bake with butter again.

You'll fall in love with these perfectly spiced muffins after just one bite. And because there isn't any butter, these are also unbelievably light (and not at all dense like you might think). The high fiber content and healthy fats found in avocados make these muffins extrafilling, keeping you satisfied for hours — perfect for part of a well-rounded breakfast.

You'll have a hard time stopping at just one muffin, but that's OK, because they're just 144 calories each. So what are you waiting for? Your new favorite Fall recipe is just waiting to be made.

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups white whole-wheat flour
  2. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  3. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  4. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  5. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  6. 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  7. 1/8 teaspoon cloves
  8. 1 avocado, peeled and pitted, mashed
  9. 1 banana, mashed
  10. 1 cup pumpkin puree
  11. 2 eggs
  12. 3/4 cup sugar
  13. 1 teaspoon vanilla
  14. 1 apple, peeled and chopped
  15. 10 pecans, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Put 16 cupcake wrappers in two muffin tins.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and spices.
  3. In a separate medium-sized bowl, add the avocado, banana, pumpkin, eggs, sugar, and vanilla, and mix until smooth. Fold in the apple.
  4. Fill muffin tins evenly, sprinkle with pecans, and bake for 15 to 18 minutes.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Yield
16 muffins
Cook Time
30 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
144
