6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Fitness Gear Best Fitness Gear | June 2017 All the Summer Fitness Gear We're Obsessed With For June June 2, 2017 by Susi May 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Summer weather is finally here and here is the gear we're loving to stay happy, protected, hydrated, and inspired on all our warm-weather adventures. Check out our must haves for June! RelatedYo, Amazon Prime Has Insanely Cheap Workout Clothes (and They're Actually Really Cute) Ultracor Silk Knockout Legging "I've been totally star-struck (pun intended) over these Ultracor star-spangled beauties ($185) since I first set my sights on them. They're my silkiest, softest leggings, and they even have a built-in liner (underwear), so you can go commando and not feel weird about it. I have these in Navy, and my only question now is: do I get the blush, the periwinkle, or BOTH?" — Dominique Astorino, assitant editor, Fitness Ultracor star-spangled beauties $185 from ultracor.com Buy Now Reebok CrossFit Grace "Whether I'm sprinting 400 meters, sweating through burpees, climbinbg a rope, doing some clean and jerks, or getting in some box jumps, these Reebok CrossFit Grace sneakers ($99) are my new faves. Made just for women, I appreciate the snug, narrow fit, the fact that they're lightweight and breathable, and I adore the feminine color." — Jenny Sugar, editor, Fitness Reebok CrossFit Grace sneakers $99 from store.crossfit.com Buy Now CALIA Women's Mixed Print Long Sleeve Rash Guard "I'm very fair and always worry about getting a sunburn on my chest (even with sunscreen.) So a rash guard is a must for me! I love CALIA's Mixed Print Long Sleeve ($50). This top features UPF 50+ to protect my skin and a very comfortable fit that works well not just for water activities but also light jogging or hiking. It is a must-pack for me during my Summer adventures." — Genevieve Farrell, Fitness and Healthy Living Video Producer CALIA's Mixed Print Long Sleeve $50 from caliastudio.com Buy Now Tone It Up's Coconut Perfect Fit Protein "I am obsessed with all things tropical, particularly coconut. When Tone It Up brought back the Coconut Perfect Fit Protein powder ($24), I ordered 87 units had to get some for my morning smoothies and healthy baking! It's got an incredible coconut flavor that doesn't taste fake, and adds a fun, summery somethin' to my shakes." — DA Coconut Perfect Fit Protein powder $24 from my.toneitup.com Buy Now Thousand Epoch Bike Helmet "After cycling about town for years, I finally found a cute bike helmet! As one of those cyclist who always wears a helmet (safety first!), the helmets from Thousand ($85-$115) are the perfect safety accessory. The designs are flattering, sleek, and comfortable, but they're smart too. The helmets all have a "secret poplock" so you can easily lock your helmet to your bike. Genius! I no longer have to carry my helmet around with me when I run errands on my bike." — Susi May, senior content director, Fitness and Living Thousand $85 from explorethousand.com Buy Now Fitbit Zip "If all you want to do is track your steps, miles, and calories burned, the Fitbit Zip ($60) is perfect. It may seem a little pricey for a pedometer, but it's totally worth it as it's the most accurate one I've owned (the three cheaper ones I've tried were terrible!). I love that I can put it in my pocket or wear it attached to my bra and it detects every little motion. The data uploads to my phone and has truly inspired me to move more each day." — JS Fitbit Zip $60 from fitbit.com Buy Now SWEAT App "As a longtime fan of BBG and Kayla Itsines's training, I was so excited to see the launch of BBG Stronger — a weight-training program — in addition to a yoga program on the SWEAT app ($2.30-$4.60/week, depending on plan). You can customize your week's schedule, whether you're hitting the gym, need a quick HIIT session at home, or you're trying to wind down with some mindful movement. You can also track your water, food, walking, weight, and progress photos, all in one place . . . this app does it all." — DA SWEAT app $2.30 from sweat.com Buy Now PacSafe Backpack "The main selling-point of this backpack is its anti-theft features (which are awesome), but my favorite thing is actually the size. The PacSafe backpack ($140) has just the right amount of interior pockets to keep all of my work essentials organized (laptop, chargers, notebooks) plus still have space for extra things I might need. It's not bulky which is critical for someone who is constantly commuting on jam-packed buses, and the backpack's anti-theft features are functional without sacrificing style. The straps are made from a special material and feature security hooks, all designed to prevent bag theft. I love that I can actually lock the main zippered compartment and that it has an RFIDsafe blocking pocket to protect things like credit cards — perfect for an added layer of security and extra piece of mind whether I'm traveling locally or abroad." — Victoria Pedlar, senior manager, email marketing PacSafe backpack $140 from pacsafe.com Buy Now Rhone 9" Mako Shorts "Every holiday is an opportunity for me to gift a friend or loved one with something fitness-related. Father's Day is no different. This year, I'm giving my dad Rhone 9" Mako Shorts($68) which are a great weekend short comprised of a lightweight, four-way stretch fabric that wicks sweat with ease. So, if I try to convince by Dad to join me on a jog or hike, he is already dressed to go." — GF Merrell Agility Peak Flex "Summer is my favorite season for hiking. Right now, I'm loving Merrell Agility Peak Flex ($130). These versatile shoes work for hiking on rugged terrain, thanks to their superior traction, but are also supportive enough for long trail runs for days when you want to take your hike up a notch." — GF Merrell Agility Peak Flex $130 from merrell.com Buy Now BlenderBottle Radian "My latest water-bottle-obsession, I carry the 32-oz BlenderBottle Radian ($17) with me wherever I go, and the loop makes it easy to carry. It's perfect for mixing a quick protein shake or for plain water. I love that the wide mouth makes it easy to clean or add a scoop of protein powder to. But my favorite feature is that the smaller top twists off and stays attached for easy drinking and it never leaks! I can't tell you how many times those basic pop-top bottles have opened in my gym bag or purse. This is worry-free and that's worth a lot!" — JS 32-oz BlenderBottle Radian $17 from blenderbottle.com Buy Now Share this post ActivewearFitness GearSummerHealthy LivingWorkout Clothes