All the Summer Fitness Gear We're Obsessed With For June

"The main selling-point of this backpack is its anti-theft features (which are awesome), but my favorite thing is actually the size. The PacSafe backpack ($140) has just the right amount of interior pockets to keep all of my work essentials organized (laptop, chargers, notebooks) plus still have space for extra things I might need. It's not bulky which is critical for someone who is constantly commuting on jam-packed buses, and the backpack's anti-theft features are functional without sacrificing style. The straps are made from a special material and feature security hooks, all designed to prevent bag theft. I love that I can actually lock the main zippered compartment and that it has an RFIDsafe blocking pocket to protect things like credit cards — perfect for an added layer of security and extra piece of mind whether I'm traveling locally or abroad." — Victoria Pedlar, senior manager, email marketing