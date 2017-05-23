 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes

Star-Print Workout Gear

The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes


Leave it to the sweat-loving set to make the fitness trends. The newest motif you're bound to see emblazoned onto moisture-wicking tights and medium-impact sports bras is stars. Whether you typically sign up for HIIT classes or stick to your regularly scheduled evening cycling, star-printed tights are truly out of this world.

Shop Brands
Champion · CW-X · Freddy · J.Crew · Lauren Moshi · Balenciaga
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima Brindamour
Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket
Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket

The Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket ($250) is great to wear during warmups or even to and from the gym. It features an easy zip so you can quickly remove it once you're ready to sweat.

shopbop.com Jackets
Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket
$250
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Jackets
Terez Star-Print Leggings
Terez Star-Print Leggings

The Terez Star-Print Leggings ($78) feature noticeable stars throughout the entire pant.

Bloomingdale's Leggings
Terez Star Print Leggings
$78
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Leggings
Champion Star Leggings
Champion Star Leggings

Consider these Champion Star Leggings ($40) a slam dunk in terms of trends. Between the star print and the Champion brand, you'll be the best dressed in class.

Champion
Star Leggings
$40
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Champion Teen Girls' Pants
Black Moon and Star Racerback Sports Bra
Black Moon and Star Racerback Sports Bra

Combine your love for stars with other intergalactic shapes when you wear the Black Moon and Star Racerback Sports Bra ($70).

Zulily Sport Bras & Underwear
Black Moon & Star Racerback Sports Bra
$70
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Sport Bras & Underwear
CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights
CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights

Cropped tights are a great choice when you want to warm up the legs quickly but still have some skin exposed to keep you cool. The CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights ($180) are a nice way to enter the dreamy trend.

CW-X
CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights - 8116394
$179.95
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more CW-X Activewear
Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star-Print Leggings
Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star-Print Leggings

The Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star-Print Leggings ($96) have single panels running on the outside of each leg.

Freddy
Swarovski Super Fit Star Print Leggings
$96
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Freddy Leggings
Black Star and Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings
Black Star and Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings

Sheer panels are another huge trend in the fitness space. The Black Star and Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings ($73) combine the two popular styles nicely.

Zulily Leggings
Black Star & Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings
$73
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Leggings
J.Crew New Balance Crop Top in Star Print
J.Crew New Balance Crop Top in Star Print

The recent J.Crew and New Balance collab has resulted in a perfect J.Crew New Balance For Performance Crop Top in Star Print ($70). Wear it as-is, or put a thin tank with dropped armholes on over it.

J.Crew
New Balance® for performance crop top in star print
$70 $44.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops
Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings
Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings

These Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings ($127) could easily be worn from barre to bar. Once you're done with your fit sessions, toss on a bomber jacket or loose-fitting sweater and you're ready for anything.

Lauren Moshi
Hearts Stars Leggings
$127 $101.60
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Lauren Moshi Leggings
Ultracor Leggings
Ultracor Leggings

These Ultracor Leggings ($185) are arguably the most popular pair in the fitness space right now. They're known for their ultrathin compression material and built-in underwear feature.

yoox.com Leggings
ULTRACOR Leggings
$185
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Leggings
Balenciaga Star-Print High-Rise Leggings
Balenciaga Star-Print High-Rise Leggings

For those that really want to flaunt in class, the Balenciaga Star-Print High-Rise Leggings ($945) might be the pant for you.

Balenciaga
Star-print high-rise leggings
$945
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Leggings
Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra
Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra

The Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra ($97) features a smaller set of stars, so if you want to try the trend out first, this is a good item to start with.

Barneys New York Sport Bras & Underwear
Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra
$97
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Sport Bras & Underwear
Fitness ShoppingActivewearSummerWorkoutsWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
shopbop.com
Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket
from shopbop.com
$250
Bloomingdale's
Terez Star Print Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$78
Champion
Star Leggings
from PacSun
$40
Zulily
Black Moon & Star Racerback Sports Bra
from Zulily
$70
CW-X
CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights - 8116394
from Swimoutlet
$179.95
Freddy
Swarovski Super Fit Star Print Leggings
from LUISAVIAROMA
$96
Zulily
Black Star & Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings
from Zulily
$73
J.Crew
New Balance® for performance crop top in star print
from J.Crew
$70 $44.99
Lauren Moshi
Hearts Stars Leggings
from shoptiques.com
$127 $101.60
yoox.com
ULTRACOR Leggings
from yoox.com
$185
Balenciaga
Star-print high-rise leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$945
Barneys New York
Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra
from Barneys New York
$97
Shop More
Zulily Leggings SHOP MORE
Zulily
Heather Black Skirted Capri Leggings
from Zulily
$55 $12.99
Zulily
Multicolor Pop Art Leggings
from Zulily
$19 $11.99
Zulily
Dark Olive Camo Leggings
from Zulily
$16 $7.99
Zulily
Brown Floral Leggings
from Zulily
$36 $7.79
Zulily
Silver Sequin Leggings
from Zulily
$19.99 $8.99
shopbop.com Jackets SHOP MORE
Smythe
Patch Pocket Dutchess Blazer
from shopbop.com
$695
Acne Studios
Mock Leather Moto Jacket
from shopbop.com
$1,650
Veda
Jayne Best Friends Jacket
from shopbop.com
$1,320
shopbop.com
LAVEER Boyfriend Blazer
from shopbop.com
$495
Free People
Not Your Brother's Jacket
from shopbop.com
$148 $103.60
Freddy Leggings SHOP MORE
Freddy
Swarovski Super Fit Star Print Leggings
from LUISAVIAROMA
$96
Freddy
Leopard Printed Wr.up Leggings
from LUISAVIAROMA
$150 $90
Freddy
Super Fit Stretch Printed Leggings
from LUISAVIAROMA
$84
Freddy
Leggings
from yoox.com
$54 $24
Freddy
Leggings
from yoox.com
$91 $64
shopbop.com Jackets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
24 Times Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Was the Best Dressed Woman at the Airport
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Emma Roberts
There's a Secret Message on Emma Roberts's Jacket, but It'll Take a Second Before You See It
by Samantha Sutton
Jackets
Fashion's Favorite Jacket Trend Will Have You Cracking Up Within Seconds
by Samantha Sutton
Latina Fashion
12 Summer Vacation Style Trends, Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
J.Crew Petite Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Taylor Swift
I Dressed Like Taylor Swift For a Week — and These Were the Results
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday
Got a Gift Card? Here's What to Get Based on the Balance
by Samantha Sutton
Spring 2017
45 Fringed, Studded, and Plaid Pieces That'll Make You Wanna Go Western
by Samantha Sutton
Designers
12 Fall Trends to Try Based on Your Zodiac Sign
by Marina Liao
shopbop.com Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nanacunha
trishandari
lifelutzurious
styleatacertainage
shopbop.com Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
srathardforlife
acutestyleaddict
aposhparalegal
srathardforlife
J.Crew Petite Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Champagnecoloredglasses
dannamariet
fashiontest
somethinggood26
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds