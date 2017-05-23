5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Workout Clothes Star-Print Workout Gear The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes May 23, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 66 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Leave it to the sweat-loving set to make the fitness trends. The newest motif you're bound to see emblazoned onto moisture-wicking tights and medium-impact sports bras is stars. Whether you typically sign up for HIIT classes or stick to your regularly scheduled evening cycling, star-printed tights are truly out of this world. Shop Brands Champion · CW-X · Freddy · J.Crew · Lauren Moshi · Balenciaga Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima Brindamour Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket The Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket ($250) is great to wear during warmups or even to and from the gym. It features an easy zip so you can quickly remove it once you're ready to sweat. shopbop.com Jackets Ultracor Knockout Bomber Jacket $250 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Jackets Terez Star-Print Leggings The Terez Star-Print Leggings ($78) feature noticeable stars throughout the entire pant. Bloomingdale's Leggings Terez Star Print Leggings $78 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Leggings Champion Star Leggings Consider these Champion Star Leggings ($40) a slam dunk in terms of trends. Between the star print and the Champion brand, you'll be the best dressed in class. Champion Star Leggings $40 from PacSun Buy Now See more Champion Teen Girls' Pants Black Moon and Star Racerback Sports Bra Combine your love for stars with other intergalactic shapes when you wear the Black Moon and Star Racerback Sports Bra ($70). Zulily Sport Bras & Underwear Black Moon & Star Racerback Sports Bra $70 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Sport Bras & Underwear CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights Cropped tights are a great choice when you want to warm up the legs quickly but still have some skin exposed to keep you cool. The CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights ($180) are a nice way to enter the dreamy trend. CW-X CWX Women's 3/4 Length Revolution Running Tights - 8116394 $179.95 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more CW-X Activewear Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star-Print Leggings The Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star-Print Leggings ($96) have single panels running on the outside of each leg. Freddy Swarovski Super Fit Star Print Leggings $96 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Freddy Leggings Black Star and Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings Sheer panels are another huge trend in the fitness space. The Black Star and Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings ($73) combine the two popular styles nicely. Zulily Leggings Black Star & Moon Mesh-Insert Capri Leggings $73 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Leggings J.Crew New Balance Crop Top in Star Print The recent J.Crew and New Balance collab has resulted in a perfect J.Crew New Balance For Performance Crop Top in Star Print ($70). Wear it as-is, or put a thin tank with dropped armholes on over it. J.Crew New Balance® for performance crop top in star print $70 $44.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings These Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings ($127) could easily be worn from barre to bar. Once you're done with your fit sessions, toss on a bomber jacket or loose-fitting sweater and you're ready for anything. Lauren Moshi Hearts Stars Leggings $127 $101.60 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Lauren Moshi Leggings Ultracor Leggings These Ultracor Leggings ($185) are arguably the most popular pair in the fitness space right now. They're known for their ultrathin compression material and built-in underwear feature. yoox.com Leggings ULTRACOR Leggings $185 from yoox.com Buy Now See more yoox.com Leggings Balenciaga Star-Print High-Rise Leggings For those that really want to flaunt in class, the Balenciaga Star-Print High-Rise Leggings ($945) might be the pant for you. Balenciaga Star-print high-rise leggings $945 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Balenciaga Leggings Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra The Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra ($97) features a smaller set of stars, so if you want to try the trend out first, this is a good item to start with. Barneys New York Sport Bras & Underwear Ultracor Women's Constellation Microfiber Sports Bra $97 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Sport Bras & Underwear Share this post Fitness ShoppingActivewearSummerWorkoutsWorkout Clothes