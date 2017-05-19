Kayla Itsines's New "BBG Stronger" Is Live on SWEAT — We Got an Exclusive Workout

BBG and Kayla Itsines fans, we have some major news for you. If you've been obsessed with the original BBG and the SWEAT app, then you might want to hold onto your seat.

The SWEAT team — founded by Kayla's partner Tobi Pearce in 2016 — has just announced three incredible new programs, featuring Kayla and two all-star trainers who you'll likely recognize. These programs were created to "focus on all facets of health and well-being," according to the team, including "exercise performance, post-pregnancy training, wellness, mindset, nutrition, rehabilitation, and rest." The updated app has over 750 exercises with over 450 recipes (thanks to the robust nutrition plan), and "combines the most sophisticated technology platform with the world's best trainers, setting a new standard for the fitness industry."

When we spoke to the SWEAT team on the phone last week, they gave us a first look at these features and told us "you don't have to leave the app." And it's true — from logging your water intake to making a grocery list, scheduling your yoga for the week and doing your weightlifting exercise while tracking your activity, it truly is comprehensive and thoughtful and provides a 360-degree approach to fitness and health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without further ado, the exciting updates:

BBG Stronger

Love BBG, but hoping to start lifting heavy? Your dreams have come true. "After three years of success with the BBG, Kayla Itsines has released her brand new BBG Stronger program, which is available alongside her globally renowned BBG Program in SWEAT," the SWEAT team told POPSUGAR.

This includes videos of Kayla demonstrating how to use gym machines and weights. Read: this will obliterate gym-timidation. It'll be like having a personal trainer in your pocket . . . a cute Australian personal trainer. "From week 1 onwards [sic] I will take you on a journey where I slowly introduce you to gym equipment, allowing you to take your strength to another level," Kayla said in an Instagram post.

Yoga and Postpartum

Ultrapopular Australian yogi Sjana Elise is featured on SWEAT for her "Body and Mind" program, while trainer Kelsey Wells has created her new post-pregnancy SELF ("Strong Empowered Life through Fitness") program exclusively for SWEAT. You've more than likely seen each of these ladies on social media, as collectively they have over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.



A Before and After That Proves a Number on the Scale Means Nothing Related

Mix and Match

While each of these programs (BBG, BBG Stronger, BAM, and SELF) are individual and complete 12-week programs, you can mix and match. Are you a new mom who likes to lift weights and do yoga? You can sprinkle in a bit of each program to your customizable and personalized schedule.

The SWEAT team is calling it "the Netflix of fitness" — the on=demand streaming and personalization really do create a Netflix-like service. SWEAT and chill? Wait . . .

SWEAT founder Tobi Pearce said in his latest Instagram, "SWEAT is a place for women seeking education, inspiration, and support for their health and fitness goals. We aim to provide the best in workouts, education and more."

Sneak Peek

Here's an example of what you'll find — Kayla's Week-5 Full-Body Workout:

Instructions: Set your timer for seven minutes and aim to complete the exercises in the below circuit as many times as you can before the timer goes off! While you're aiming to complete each exercise as quickly as possible, it is important that you maintain proper technique throughout.