 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Is the Paleo, Vegan Thanksgiving Dish We Can Get Behind
Healthy Recipes
Bite-Size Caramel Apples Made Without an Ounce of Sugar or Dairy
Fitness Gear
11 Genius Fitness Gifts on Amazon — All Under $50
Shopping Guide
Modern and Modest: Hijabi Athleisure and Activewear

Butternut Squash Side Dish Recipe

This Is the Paleo, Vegan Thanksgiving Dish We Can Get Behind

You can officially get excited for comfort food season, without any fear of going off course with your diet. That's right — delectable, comforting, and traditional holiday foods are at your fingertips, and they happen to be healthy.

This caramelized butternut squash recipe is case in point: Paleo, vegan, full of fibrous carbohydrates, and SO yummy. Coconut sugar takes the place of the processed white stuff, while coconut oil edges out the dairy in butter. Get ready to grab many a forkful of this buttery, sweet deliciousness this Thanksgiving.

Related
Here's Your Holiday Miracle: Dairy-Free Eggnog
Caramelized Butternut Squash

Caramelized Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash Side Dish Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 medium butternut squash (about 2 pounds)
  2. 2 tablespoons coconut oil, plus more for the pan
  3. 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  4. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish
  5. 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  6. 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  7. Coarse sea salt, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease a rimmed baking sheet.
  2. Peel the squash and slice it in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds and cut into 1-inch cubes (you should have about 6 cups).
  3. In a large bowl, combine the melted oil, coconut sugar, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Pour the melted oil mixture over the squash and toss to coat.
  4. Place the squash on the greased baking sheet and bake for 40 to 50 minutes, tossing every 15 minutes or so to avoid burning, until caramelized and fork-tender.
  5. Garnish with additional cinnamon and coarse sea salt. Serve immediately.

Information

Category
Side Dishes
Cuisine
North American
Yield
2 to 4
Cook Time
Prep time 10 minutes, cook time 50 minutes
Image Source: Lexi's Clean Kitchen
Join the conversation
PaleoHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingVeganButternut SquashThanksgivingHoliday
Gift Guide
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Vegan Christmas Desserts
Healthy Recipes
25+ Christmas Desserts Even Your Nonvegan Guests Will Love
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Healthy Smoothie Recipes
Healthy Recipes
50 of Our Favorite Smoothie Recipes
by Leta Shy
Thanksgiving Hostess Gift Ideas
Holiday Food
28 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
by Rebecca Brown
Recipe For Ginger Tea: A Natural Cold Remedy
Healthy Recipes
This Is the Next Best Thing to Having Your Mom Take Care of You When a Cold Hits
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds