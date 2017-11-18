 Skip Nav
40+ Lightened-Up Thanksgiving Recipes For Your Big Feast

If you're in need of a fresh take on a Thanksgiving classic, here's the answer to your recipe prayers! These 46 healthy and delicious recipes will delight your guests — and there's an option for everyone. Whether you're entertaining a group that's vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, or even Paleo, there's a recipe here to get your creative juices flowing while you're in the process of developing a holiday menu. Click on the category below to hop right to the dish or course you're looking to lighten up this year.

Appetizers: Brussels Sprout Chips
Appetizers: Edamame and Pear Crostinis
Appetizers: Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
Appetizers: Baked Coconut Shrimp
Appetizers: Kale Ricotta Dip
Appetizer: Greek Yogurt Guacamole
Salads: Rainbow Slaw
Salads: Kale and Chard Mix
Salads: Quinoa Tabbouleh
Salads: Shredded Brussels Sprout Salads
Salads: Endive and Beet
Vegetarian Mains: Baked Quinoa Casserole
Vegetarian Mains: Mushroom Pilaf
Vegetarian Mains: Quinoa-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Stuffings: Sausage, Apple, and Butternut Squash Stuffing
Stuffings: Gluten-Free Corn Bread Dressing
Stuffings: Zucchini, Squash, and Mint Quinoa Stuffing
Stuffings: Spiced Wheat Berry Pilaf
Stuffings: Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Sauces: Vegan Gravy
Sauces: Vegan Mushroom Gravy
Sauces: Orange Cranberry Sauce
Sauces: Pomegranate Cranberry Sauce
Mashed Potatoes: Savory Sweet Potato Mash
Mashed Potatoes: Mashed Potatoes With White Beans
Mashed Potatoes: Celery Root and Parsnip Puree
Mashed Potatoes: Creamy Cauliflower Mash
Mashed Potatoes: Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole
Mashed Potatoes: Cilantro Cauliflower Smash
Mashed Potatoes: Lower-Carb Mashed Potatoes
Veggie-Filled Sides: Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds