A Clean-Eating Plan That Helps You Meal Prep

Eating clean is easy when you have all the ingredients on hand. This two-week plan sets you up for success with easy-to-make recipes, printable shopping lists, and a weekly rundown of what to make, save, and prep. The plan, created by the registered dietitians Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh of C&J Nutrition , focuses on whole foods — fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins — for your daily meals, plus a snack and a treat, because eating clean doesn't mean denying yourself the pleasure of the foods you love. Click here for more details about the plan