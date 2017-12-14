 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
18 Ways to Change Your Body to Get Stronger, Leaner, and More Toned
Gift Guide
Celebrate Your Booty Gains With Leggings That Highlight Your Assets . . . Er, Hard Work
Shopping Guide
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Grab Your Dumbbells For This Full-Body Workout

It's time to add some dumbbells into your strength training routine. Yes, bodyweight workouts are great, but sometimes you just want to throw some weight around. Well, actually we would prefer that you move those dumbbells with control — it takes more energy to lift and lower your weights with control. For this workout, all you need is one set of 10-pound weights and about 25 minutes to work your entire body — including warming up and cooling down.

Directions: Warm up with light cardio for three to five minutes. Repeat each three-move circuit twice and do 10 reps of each exercise. Cool down with three to five minutes of stretching.

Related
Strong, Toned, and Fit Full-Body Workout
Circuit One: Woodchop
Circuit One: Surrender
Circuit One: Push-Up and Rotate
Circuit Two: Deadlift With Front Row
Circuit Two: Single-Leg Touch
Circuit Two: Slow Seated Russian Twist
Circuit Three: Bridge With Chest Press
Circuit Three: Plank and Straight-Arm Kickback
Circuit Three: Overhead Reach With Leg Lower
Cool Down and Stretch
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The 411 on the "Coolaser" Skin Treatment Celebs Swear By
by Catherine Conelly
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds