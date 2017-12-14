Grab Your Dumbbells For This Full-Body Workout

It's time to add some dumbbells into your strength training routine. Yes, bodyweight workouts are great, but sometimes you just want to throw some weight around. Well, actually we would prefer that you move those dumbbells with control — it takes more energy to lift and lower your weights with control. For this workout, all you need is one set of 10-pound weights and about 25 minutes to work your entire body — including warming up and cooling down.

Directions: Warm up with light cardio for three to five minutes. Repeat each three-move circuit twice and do 10 reps of each exercise. Cool down with three to five minutes of stretching.