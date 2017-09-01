 Skip Nav
40-Minute Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Circuit

This challenge starts with a full-body strength-training workout that will keep you moving for about 40 minutes. Best of all, you don't need any equipment for this workout, so no excuses! Learn the details of the moves, print the workout, then get your sweat on!

Directions: Warm up with five minutes of light cardio, then repeat each three-exercise circuit three times. Cool down with five minutes of stretching.

Circuit One: Squat With Side Leg Lift
Circuit One: Down Dog Abs
Circuit One: Elbow Plank With Twist
Circuit Two: Beach Babe Push-Up
Circuit Two: Twisted Mountain Climber — 20 Reps, Alternating
Circuit Three: Bulgarian Split Squat
Circuit Three: Superwoman Push-Up
Circuit Three: Butterfly Crunch
Circuit Three: Marching Bridge
