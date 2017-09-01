Body Weight Workout For Women
40-Minute Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Circuit
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
40-Minute Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Circuit
This challenge starts with a full-body strength-training workout that will keep you moving for about 40 minutes. Best of all, you don't need any equipment for this workout, so no excuses! Learn the details of the moves, print the workout, then get your sweat on!
Directions: Warm up with five minutes of light cardio, then repeat each three-exercise circuit three times. Cool down with five minutes of stretching.
0previous images
-21more images