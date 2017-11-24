 Skip Nav
Your Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan
50+ Ways The Elf on the Shelf Shows His Healthy, Fit Side

While many Elves on the Shelf are mischievous with an excessive sweet tooth, pounding Froot Loops, chocolate bars, and marshmallows while washing it down with containers of maple syrup, some Elves are trying to look and feel their best by showing their healthy side. Check out these fit-minded Elves — they just might inspire the kiddos to leave Santa kale smoothies instead of cookies this Christmas.

This Elf is making sure his new workout playlist is perfect for his afternoon run.
Pigeon pose feels so good. And is that a Manduka Mat?
Check out the rock climber!
What a fun way to stay flexible.
Nice form!
A little TRX for this little Elf.
Elfie is stretching out his tight hammies.
This Elf is looking for some snow.
Elfie is shooting some hoops.
Aww, a green smoothie? How thoughtful (and healthy!).
What a fun way to encourage healthy eating.
Boxing Elf.
Holiday stress is getting to them, so Elf is teaching Elsa a little yoga.
Slam dunk!
For this stressful time of year, Child's Pose makes Elfie feel calmer.
Train hard!
Time to get a run in.
Climbing the pipes sure strengthens the upper body — he must miss his Elf gym back at the North Pole.
Wheeee!
Tell the kids that handstand push-ups get the Elf in tip-top shape, but you know he's twerking.
Run, Elfie, run!
It's time to work on his putting skills.
Good hygiene is always important.
This Elf is quite the acrobat.
Time for a healthy snack.
This Elf is all about high reps with lighter weights.
. . . 8, 9, 10 . . .
