15 Healthy, Protein-Packed Dishes That Will Make You Fall in Love With Ground Beef

Sometimes in the pursuit of a healthy diet we assume beef is bad and should be removed entirely from our usual meal routine. But that isn't always the case — cooking with lean beef can be a healthy decision that won't limit or restrict your diet. Lean beef is packed full of nutritional and necessary vitamins that support muscle growth and an overall fit lifestyle. Packed full of iron, B-12, and other vitamins, lean beef provides an excellent source of protein to any meal plan. These recipes include lean beef in a tasty yet healthy way and are equally as delicious as they are well balanced.

Whole30 Chili
Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Hearty Beef and Cabbage Soup
Loaded Beef Taco Salad
Paleo Bolognese Zoodles
Spiralized Apple Kimchi With Garlic Beef
Meatballs With Mushroom Gravy
Moroccan Baked Eggplant With Beef
Greek Meatballs and Lemon Dill Rice
Paleo Shepard's Pie With Cauliflower Mash
Gluten-Free, Egg-Free, and Dairy-Free Lasagna
Beef Bourguignon Meatballs
Healthy Shepherd's Pie
Italian Stuffed Peppers
