Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
15 Crazy Good Shrimp Recipes That Are 100% Healthy For You

Shrimp and prawns are truly versatile seafood options since they can be prepared a million different ways and they range in size, texture, and taste, depending on where they're sourced from. While scampi, Pad Thai, and rice dishes containing them might be delicious cravings we never want to pass up, they're often prepared with rich sauces and starchy carbs. Luckily for you, you don't need to skimp on flavor when it comes to dinner tonight. Check out these 15 satisfying shrimp dishes that are low-cal, yet totally #nomnom worthy.

Grilled Honey Lime Mango Glazed Shrimp
Glowing Grilled Summer Detox Salad
Zucchini Shrimp Scampi​
Shrimp Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Grilled Shrimp With Lemon
Green Goddess Shrimp and Farro Bowls
Zesty Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp and Avocado Salad With Miso Dressing
Creamy Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo With Shrimp
Shrimp and Rainbow Quinoa en Papillote
Chopped Thai Shrimp Salad With Garlic Lime Dressing
Roasted Shrimp Over Spaghetti Squash
Healthy Thai Shrimp Wraps
Grilled Shrimp With Gremolata
Baked Coconut Shrimp
