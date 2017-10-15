Healthy Coconut Shrimp Recipe
Healthy Hors D'oeuvre: Baked Coconut Shrimp
Even though it may be freezing where you are, your taste buds deserve a quick trip to the tropics, and this appetizer will get rave reviews. Typically served with a sweet and spicy Asian sauce, this version is paired with something a little creamier and with less sugar. And the dip uses one of the most versatile ingredients out there: Greek yogurt! Full of protein, good-for-you probiotics, and calcium, Greek yogurt should be a staple in any healthy fridge.
Baked Coconut Shrimp
Adapted from Bobby Deen, Food Network
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 cup flaked unsweetened coconut
- 6 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons whole wheat flour
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and patted dry
- Salt and fresh pepper
- For dipping sauce:
- 1/4 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon ancho chili powder
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.
- To make the dipping sauce, combine all Greek yogurt, lime juice, and chili powder in a small bowl. Set aside in the refrigerator.
- Combine the coconut, panko, and flour in a bowl or baking dish.
- Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until slightly frothy.
- Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.
- Add the shrimp to the egg whites; toss to coat. Lift each shrimp from the egg whites, letting the excess drip off the shrimp. Coat in the crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.
- Place the shrimp on the baking sheet in a single layer. Lightly spray with nonstick spray.
- Bake until the shrimp are golden on the outside and opaque in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Seafood, Appetizers
- Yield
- 4 servings
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 214
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr