 Skip Nav
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
DIAKADI
This No-Equipment Workout Will Ignite Parts of Your Body You Didn't Know Existed
Healthy Recipes
Cozy Up For a Hot Fall Meal With This Hearty Paleo Chili

Healthy Coconut Shrimp Recipe

Healthy Hors D'oeuvre: Baked Coconut Shrimp

Even though it may be freezing where you are, your taste buds deserve a quick trip to the tropics, and this appetizer will get rave reviews. Typically served with a sweet and spicy Asian sauce, this version is paired with something a little creamier and with less sugar. And the dip uses one of the most versatile ingredients out there: Greek yogurt! Full of protein, good-for-you probiotics, and calcium, Greek yogurt should be a staple in any healthy fridge.

Related
Satisfy Mozzarella Stick Cravings With This Baked Recipe
Baked Coconut Shrimp

Baked Coconut Shrimp

Healthy Coconut Shrimp Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Nonstick cooking spray
  2. 1/2 cup flaked unsweetened coconut
  3. 6 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs
  4. 3 tablespoons whole wheat flour
  5. 2 large egg whites
  6. 1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and patted dry
  7. Salt and fresh pepper
  1. For dipping sauce:
  2. 1/4 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
  3. 2 tablespoons lime juice
  4. 1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.
  2. To make the dipping sauce, combine all Greek yogurt, lime juice, and chili powder in a small bowl. Set aside in the refrigerator.
  3. Combine the coconut, panko, and flour in a bowl or baking dish.
  4. Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until slightly frothy.
  5. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.
  6. Add the shrimp to the egg whites; toss to coat. Lift each shrimp from the egg whites, letting the excess drip off the shrimp. Coat in the crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.
  7. Place the shrimp on the baking sheet in a single layer. Lightly spray with nonstick spray.
  8. Bake until the shrimp are golden on the outside and opaque in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Seafood, Appetizers
Yield
4 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
214
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
Appetizer RecipesHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingShrimpHoliday
Fast and Easy
30 Casseroles That'll Make Cooking Dinner a Little Easier
by Alessandra Foresto
Healthy Halloween Treat Recipes
Healthy Recipes
31 Treats For the Ultimate Healthy Halloween
by Leta Shy
Pre-Workout Snack Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best Snacks to Fuel Your Workout
by Leta Shy
Aldi Wine Advent Calendar
ALDI
Aldi Is Releasing a Freakin' Wine Advent Calendar — Cheers to That!
by Victoria Messina
Keto Recipes
Healthy Recipes
by Kelli Acciardo
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds