 Skip Nav
Diet Tips
Do These 6 Things on Sunday to Lose Weight All Week Long
Inner Thigh Exercises
All-Time-Best Inner-Thigh Exercises
Anna Kaiser
The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Healthy Low-Carb Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners

Cutting back on carbs doesn't mean you have to give up meals that you'll actually crave — there are more dinner options out there than pasta! These 26 recipes are healthy, packed with flavor, and they range between 5 and 26 grams of carbs per serving. Sometimes you just need to get a little creative with your typical preparations — like substituting carb-heavy pizza crust with roasted eggplant or cauliflower. You'll want to add these recipes to your dinner rotation immediately.

Related
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Cheesy Cauliflower Mac
Oven-Fried Chicken
Broccoli Slaw "Pasta"
Baked Buffalo Wings
Italian-Style Stuffed Peppers
Garlic Shrimp With Cauliflower "Grits"
Gluten-Free Veggie Pasta-Less Bake
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Baked Coconut Shrimp
Cauliflower-Crust Pizza
Veggie Slaw Stir-Fry
Eggless Kale Caesar Salad
Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Sriracha Yogurt
Cabbage and Hemp Detox Salad
Asian Fried "Rice"
Indian-Spiced Chard With Tofu
Tortilla-Less Soup
Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Eggplant Pizzas
Paleo Meatballs and Spaghetti Squash
Bacon and Brussels Skewers
Cucumber Caprese Salad
Overnight Breakfast-For-Dinner Casserole
Collard Green Wrap
Roasted Shrimp Over Spaghetti Squash
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Low-CarbHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingDinner
Join The Conversation
Kid-Friendly Recipes
How to Make Your Morning Oatmeal Taste Like Cookies — No, Seriously
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chrissy Teigen's Brick Chicken Recipe
Fast and Easy
Pretend You Are John Legend and Make His Favorite Chicken Recipe From Chrissy Teigen
by Anna Monette Roberts
Marcella Hazan's Tomato Sauce Recipes
Dinner
by Anna Monette Roberts
31 Days of Tacos Recipes
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
by Alessandra Foresto
Gwyneth Paltrow Carbonara Recipe
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds