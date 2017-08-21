26 Healthy Low-Carb Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners

Cutting back on carbs doesn't mean you have to give up meals that you'll actually crave — there are more dinner options out there than pasta! These 26 recipes are healthy, packed with flavor, and they range between 5 and 26 grams of carbs per serving. Sometimes you just need to get a little creative with your typical preparations — like substituting carb-heavy pizza crust with roasted eggplant or cauliflower. You'll want to add these recipes to your dinner rotation immediately.