100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer
Trying Hot Yoga For the First Time? You Need to Hear This Instructor's Advice
The 75 Healthy Dinners You Need in Your Recipe Arsenal

If you're in the market for some new healthy dinner recipes, you've come to the right place. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or even Paleo, there are a number of delicious dishes in this long list of 75 that will satisfy your dietary preferences and your palate. Don't stay stuck in that healthy dinner rut one more night; start scrolling, and get cooking!

Additional reporting by Leta Shy and Jenny Sugar

Rainbow Quinoa Salad
Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito
Blueberry, Quinoa, and Kale Salad
Toasted Quinoa and Cabbage
Indian-Spiced Curry
Paleo Stuffed Peppers
Cauliflower Rice
Hemp and Cabbage Detox Salad
Penne Alla "Not-Ka"
Chirashi Bowl
Vegan Bean Salad
Avocado Shell Salad
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Zucchini Noodles Aglio et Olio
Santa Fe Vegetable Soup
Egg White Frittata
Paleo Pad Thai
Healthy Chicken Salad
Pumpkin Bisque
Spicy Shakshuka
Spaghetti Carbonara
Sweet Potato Pizza
Not-Tuna Salad
Paleo Carrot Pasta
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Paleo Meatballs
Tofu Scramble
Broccoli Slaw Pasta
Two-Bean Sweet Potato Soup
Ginger-Carrot Soup
Chickpea Curry
