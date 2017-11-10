The Best French Fry Alternative Under 100 Calories

Think that squash can't be sexy? This fry alternative from celebrity chef Candice Kumai's book Cook Yourself Sexy is the recipe that will change your tune. Sweet and nutty kabocha squash rings are baked in the oven for just about an hour, resulting in golden-brown, crispy rings that will make boring old french fries feel so passé. High in vitamins A and C, this tasty low-carb snack supports your immune system all Winter long, and since the spicy sriracha dip is packed with capsaicin and protein, the hot sauce boosts your metabolism while the Greek yogurt satisfies hunger and keeps you full.

Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Greek Yogurt Sriracha From Cook Yourself Sexy by Candice Kumai Ingredients For fries: 1 large kabocha squash, unpeeled, cut lengthwise, seeds removed with a spoon, and cut into 1/4-inch half-moons 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon sea salt For dip: 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt 1 teaspoon sriracha (use more or less, depending on desired heat) 1/4 teaspoon sea salt (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 375°F, and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. In a large mixing bowl, toss the squash and olive oil until well coated. Spread the squash in an even layer across the baking sheet, making sure each piece is touching the surface of the pan, to ensure even browning. Sprinkle with the sea salt. Roast in the oven for approximately 20 minutes, then flip and roast for another 25 minutes. Turn the oven up to 500°F. Continue to bake for another 5 minutes, or until the kabocha squash is golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Snacks Yield 6 Nutrition Calories per serving 97