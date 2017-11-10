Bake Up Our Spiced Sweet Potato Bread That's Packed With Protein

 Skip Nav
While smoothies, oatmeal, and veggie omelets are quick breakfast ideas that will help you lose weight, sometimes we crave something a little more decadent. A Cronut, sugary muffin, or other pastry is just bad news, since each offers a few tasty bites of refined sugars and empty calories. But this bread? Oh my! Packed with fiber and protein, it's naturally sweetened with sweet potato, banana, and applesauce. And it tastes like dessert!

Just toast a slice of this spiced sweet potato banana bread, smear it with one tablespoon of peanut butter (95 calories), and serve with half a cup of sliced pears (41 calories). That makes your breakfast total 361 calories, 7 grams of fiber, 25.4 grams sugar, and 14.7 grams of protein.

Bake this up at the beginning of the week, and you'll have a quick, delicious breakfast all week long. Since it makes two loaves, store one in a covered container on the counter, and freeze slices of the second loaf for the following week.

Sweet Potato Banana Protein Bread

Ingredients

  1. 4 tablespoons flaxmeal
  2. 12 tablespoons water
  3. 3 ripe bananas
  4. 15 ounces sweet potato puree (canned or fresh)
  5. 1/4 cup canola oil
  6. 1/2 cup applesauce
  7. 2 cups white whole wheat flour
  8. 4 scoops plant-based protein powder (about 1 cup)
  9. 1 cup organic sugar
  10. 2 teaspoons baking soda
  11. 1 teaspoon salt
  12. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  13. 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  14. 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  15. 2 tablespoons pecans or walnuts

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray 2 9-inch loaf pans.
  2. In a small bowl mix the flaxmeal and water together, and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the sweet potato, oil, and applesauce, and mix until combined.
  4. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, protein powder, sugar, baking soda, salt, and spices.
  5. Stir the flaxmeal and water mixture into the bowl of wet ingredients. Then add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet, and mix well.
  6. Divide the batter evenly between the 2 loaf pans. Sprinkle each loaf with 1 tablespoon of the chopped nuts.
  7. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.
  8. Cool in pan for 15 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack. Enjoy!

    9. Below is the nutritional info for 1 slice of bread.

    Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Yield
2 loaves, 16 servings
Cook Time
1 hour

Nutrition

Calories per serving
225
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
