Bake Up Our Spiced Sweet Potato Bread That's Packed With Protein

While smoothies, oatmeal, and veggie omelets are quick breakfast ideas that will help you lose weight, sometimes we crave something a little more decadent. A Cronut, sugary muffin, or other pastry is just bad news, since each offers a few tasty bites of refined sugars and empty calories. But this bread? Oh my! Packed with fiber and protein, it's naturally sweetened with sweet potato, banana, and applesauce. And it tastes like dessert!



Just toast a slice of this spiced sweet potato banana bread, smear it with one tablespoon of peanut butter (95 calories), and serve with half a cup of sliced pears (41 calories). That makes your breakfast total 361 calories, 7 grams of fiber, 25.4 grams sugar, and 14.7 grams of protein.

Bake this up at the beginning of the week, and you'll have a quick, delicious breakfast all week long. Since it makes two loaves, store one in a covered container on the counter, and freeze slices of the second loaf for the following week.