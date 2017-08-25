 Skip Nav
These All-Stuf Oreos May Have Been a Prank . . . but Would You Try Them?

Oreo fans worldwide simultaneously sighed with relief and cried out in disappointment when it was revealed that "All-Stuf Oreos" were simply a clever April Fools' Day prank from Twitter artist Adam Padilla. Reactions to the prank product, which claimed to be "just the creme" from traditional Oreos cookies, were mixed, from those who found the idea abhorrent:

To those who would buy a pack in a heartbeat:

But where do you fall on the scale? If Oreo was to produce discs of just creme filling, would you buy in? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

Do you wish that All-Stuf Oreos were real?
Heck yes! No shame in my game; I'd eat those in a heartbeat.
Hmmm . . . maybe just for curiosity's sake?
Absolutely not. The fact that you're even asking is proof that humankind has strayed too far from the light.
