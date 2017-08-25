These All-Stuf Oreos May Have Been a Prank . . . but Would You Try Them?

Oreo fans worldwide simultaneously sighed with relief and cried out in disappointment when it was revealed that "All-Stuf Oreos" were simply a clever April Fools' Day prank from Twitter artist Adam Padilla. Reactions to the prank product, which claimed to be "just the creme" from traditional Oreos cookies, were mixed, from those who found the idea abhorrent:

What kind of person hiding a demon in their body would want just the cream? — Chocolate Tal (@BitchPuddingO_o) March 31, 2017

To those who would buy a pack in a heartbeat:

They really sell Oreos with just the creme filling? I need that. — mom (@JennBeautiful) March 31, 2017

But where do you fall on the scale? If Oreo was to produce discs of just creme filling, would you buy in? Let us know by voting in the poll below!