 Skip Nav
Food Video
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
Food News
Little-Known Menu Secrets About Chipotle
Kid-Friendly Recipes
How to Make Your Morning Oatmeal Taste Like Cookies — No, Seriously

Alton Brown Reviews Kitchen Gadgets

Watch Alton Brown Hilariously Insult Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Own

Spiralizers, strawberry cutters, and meat shredders: kitchen gadgets you might own but will definitely think about tossing after you watch Alton Brown completely destroy them in this hilarious video by the Daily Dot. Alton, aka Thyme Lord and beloved Food Network chef, doesn't have time for cluttering his kitchen with unitaskers, — you know, tools that are useful for one task only — and he wants you to know you shouldn't either. By reading Amazon reviews of some popular and not-so-popular cooking items (beware of the oddly sexual Rollie), the Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen host displays his expertise in the sharp-yet-playful tone only he could offer. Watch the video above, and try not to laugh out loud (or cringe in embarrassment if you're the proud owner of any of these).

Join the conversation
Food HumorCelebrity ChefsFood NetworkViral VideosAmazon
Join The Conversation
Ina Garten
The 20 Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes of All Time
by Erin Cullum
All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Videos
James Corden
Watch All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Sessions
by Ryan Roschke
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
Giada De Laurentiis Pasta Tips
Giada De Laurentiis
The 3 Ingredients Giada De Laurentiis Always Adds to Pasta
by Erin Cullum
The Pioneer Woman's Egg Sandwich
Food News
Breakfast Doesn't Get Better Than The Pioneer Woman's Go-To Egg Sandwich
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds