Watch Alton Brown Hilariously Insult Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Own

Spiralizers, strawberry cutters, and meat shredders: kitchen gadgets you might own but will definitely think about tossing after you watch Alton Brown completely destroy them in this hilarious video by the Daily Dot. Alton, aka Thyme Lord and beloved Food Network chef, doesn't have time for cluttering his kitchen with unitaskers, — you know, tools that are useful for one task only — and he wants you to know you shouldn't either. By reading Amazon reviews of some popular and not-so-popular cooking items (beware of the oddly sexual Rollie), the Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen host displays his expertise in the sharp-yet-playful tone only he could offer. Watch the video above, and try not to laugh out loud (or cringe in embarrassment if you're the proud owner of any of these).