Avocados Plus Sorbet Is Truly a Match Made in Heaven

Notes

The state of Michoacán grows amazing avocados — many are exported to the United States — so it's no surprise that it's where I found inspiration for this recipe. This particular combination of avocado and passion fruit was one I tried in the form of a paleta (a Mexican ice pop) in Morelia, the capitol of Michoacán. The acidity of passion fruit cuts through the richness of avocado, while still complementing its flavor in a very unexpected way. Avocados are so luscious and velvety that you can make a perfectly creamy sorbet, like this one, without adding any emulsifiers.