PSA: Pumpkin Cheesecake Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is Back on Shelves!

One of our favorite Fall treats, Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream, is officially returning to store shelves as of today. The yearly addition to Ben & Jerry's extensive collection combines real pumpkin with cheesecake and a graham cracker swirl, which is so much more than just your regular-old pumpkin spice. This mouthwatering combination is so good that the ice cream giant has been bringing it back — and selling it out — every year since 2007.

You can buy a pint in a store near you, or brand new for this year, you can order it online from Ben & Jerry's store. Pints will start shipping Sept. 6, but supplies are super limited, so snatch some up while you can! You don't want to be that person who has to wait all the way until next Fall to get a pint of this Ben & Jerry's fave.