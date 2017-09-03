 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
20 Quick Summery Snacks With Only 3 Ingredients
Cooking Basics
Learn to Cut Pineapple, in Pictures
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze

Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream 2017

PSA: Pumpkin Cheesecake Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is Back on Shelves!

One of our favorite Fall treats, Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream, is officially returning to store shelves as of today. The yearly addition to Ben & Jerry's extensive collection combines real pumpkin with cheesecake and a graham cracker swirl, which is so much more than just your regular-old pumpkin spice. This mouthwatering combination is so good that the ice cream giant has been bringing it back — and selling it out — every year since 2007.

You can buy a pint in a store near you, or brand new for this year, you can order it online from Ben & Jerry's store. Pints will start shipping Sept. 6, but supplies are super limited, so snatch some up while you can! You don't want to be that person who has to wait all the way until next Fall to get a pint of this Ben & Jerry's fave.

Image Source: Ben & Jerry's
Join the conversation
PumpkinFall FoodBen And Jerry'sFood NewsIce CreamFall
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Where to Buy Reese's Bundt Cake
Food News
Reese's Bundt Cake Has Arrived to Make All Your Dessert Dreams Come True!
by Erin Cullum
New Halloween Candy 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Cold Stone Creamery Secrets
Cold Stone Creamery
5 Secrets Straight From a Cold Stone Creamery Employee
by Sarah Siegel
Wendy's Funny Tweets
Humor
The Hilarious Way Wendy's Is Responding to Haters on Twitter Will Make You Chuckle Endlessly
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds