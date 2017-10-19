Best Ayesha Curry Recipes
10 Ayesha Curry Recipes You Have to Make
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
10 Ayesha Curry Recipes You Have to Make
Like her husband's handles on the court, Ayesha Curry's skills in the kitchen know no bounds. That's why we're giving you 10 of her foolproof recipes, including a few from her cookbook, The Seasoned Life, as well as her Food Network show, Ayesha's Homemade. These recipes cover everything from sophisticated meals to cozier classics for the Rileys and Ryans in your life.
0previous images
-21more images