 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Cooking Basics
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery
meal prep
21 #MealPrep Ideas That Are Anything but Boring
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Ayesha Curry Recipes You Have to Make

Like her husband's handles on the court, Ayesha Curry's skills in the kitchen know no bounds. That's why we're giving you 10 of her foolproof recipes, including a few from her cookbook, The Seasoned Life, as well as her Food Network show, Ayesha's Homemade. These recipes cover everything from sophisticated meals to cozier classics for the Rileys and Ryans in your life.

Prosciutto Egg Cups
Fresh Salad
Five-Ingredient Pasta
Brown-Sugar Chicken
Apricot-Glazed Salmon
Game-Day Beer Chili
Butternut Squash Mash
Holiday Smoothies
Key Lime Pie
Bananas Foster
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ayesha CurryRecipesCooking
Recipes
10 Sugar-Skull Recipes to Complete Your Day of the Dead Celebration
by Emilia Benton
Cuban-Style Appetizer Recipes
Appetizers
11 Cuban Appetizers to Serve at Your Next Party
by Emilia Benton
Chicken Recipe | GFF Magazine
Cooking Basics
The Best Effing Chicken Recipe Ever — Seriously
by GFF Magazine
Traditional Thanksgiving Recipes
Recipes
15 Thanksgiving Recipes That Taste Just Like Grandma's Cooking
by Kelli Acciardo
Drake Playing Stephen Curry in Get Out Spoof Video
Viral Videos
Drake Goes Into the Sunken Place as Stephen Curry in This Hilarious Get Out Spoof
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds