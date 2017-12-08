The 13 Best Frozen Appetizers From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is the absolute best place to find budget-friendly, frozen appetizers to feed a hungry crowd. And let's be honest: how much easier is it to take a quick trip to the grocery store instead of making a bunch of homemade appetizers when you're entertaining? We fully support taking a shortcut by buying premade food from the frozen aisle — as long as it's delicious. Here, we're sharing our favorite Trader Joe's frozen appetizers that we've tried and loved. For your next girls' night in or low-key dinner party, pick up some of the following bite-size goodies from TJ's, which can all be found in the freezer aisle.