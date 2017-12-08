 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
The 13 Best Frozen Appetizers From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is the absolute best place to find budget-friendly, frozen appetizers to feed a hungry crowd. And let's be honest: how much easier is it to take a quick trip to the grocery store instead of making a bunch of homemade appetizers when you're entertaining? We fully support taking a shortcut by buying premade food from the frozen aisle — as long as it's delicious. Here, we're sharing our favorite Trader Joe's frozen appetizers that we've tried and loved. For your next girls' night in or low-key dinner party, pick up some of the following bite-size goodies from TJ's, which can all be found in the freezer aisle.

Mini Chicken Tacos ($4)
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks ($4)
Spinach and Artichoke Dip ($3)
Chicken Tikka Samosas ($4)
Mac and Cheese Bites ($4)
Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread ($4)
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers ($4)
Pastry Bites With Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions ($5)
Chicken Parmesan Lollipops ($5)
Thai Vegetable Gyoza ($4)
Mushroom Turnovers ($4)
Chicken Spring Rolls ($4)
Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons ($3)
