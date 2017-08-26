 Skip Nav
These Are the 12 Best German Candies You Can Buy at Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market truly has a little bit of everything, including food from all over the world. Some of the best candies come from Germany, and Cost Plus World Market stocks a great selection of them, including Haribo and Kinder, which you may not have even realized were German! Ahead, you'll find 12 of the very best German sweets and treats you can buy at the store, ranging from chocolates to marzipan to sugar-coated gummies.

Kinder Schoko-Bons
Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate With Cornflakes
Haribo Peach Gummies
Odenwaelder Marzipan Mini Pigs
Toffifay Candy
Niederegger Classic Marzipan Milk Chocolate Stick
Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate With Butter Biscuit
Haribo Fruit Salad Gummi Candy
Kinder Country
Haribo Cola Gummies
Schulte Dominosteine
Katjes Licorice Cats
