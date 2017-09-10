 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Definitive Ranking of the Top 10 Pizza Chains

OK, I feel like this could spark some debate here, because people are very passionate about their pizza. As a current New Yorker, I feel very passionately about eating pizza not from a chain restaurant, but as a native Midwesterner who doesn't come from Chicago, I ate a whole lot of Pizza Hut throughout the years. Taking into account the cost of a pizza and how it actually tastes, these are the 10 chain restaurants around the US that I believe rank the highest. Do you agree?

Related
6 of the Best Frozen Pizzas For Every Mood You're In

Chuck E. Cheese
CiCi's Pizza
Little Caesars
Domino's
Pizza Hut
Blaze Pizza
Sbarro
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
California Pizza Kitchen
Papa John's
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Papa John'sPizza HutPizza
Join The Conversation
Food News
9 Things You Never Knew About Pizza Hut, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Papa John's Apple TV App
Papa John's
Papa John's Makes It Even Easier to Fuel Your TV Binge-Watching With Pizza
by Erin Cullum
Pizza Hut National Cheese Pizza Day Deal 2017
Food News
Pizza Hut Is Offering $5 Large Cheese Pizzas For 1 Day Only!
by Erin Cullum
Papa John's Secrets Revealed
Papa John's
The Very Obvious Reason Papa John's Pizza Tastes Sweet, According to a Former Employee
by Kelsey Garcia
Pizza Hut Grilled Cheese Crust Review
Food Reviews
Here's How Pizza Hut's Grilled-Cheese-Stuffed Crust Really Tastes
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds