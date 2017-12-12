Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now

When it comes to Rice Krispies Treats, there's not much to improve upon. There's crispy cereal, sweet marshmallow . . . what more could you want? But starting in January, there will be two excellent flavors on shelves that will make you even more obsessed with your favorite sweet treat. Trust us, you'll want to get your hands on both the Birthday Cake and the Cookies & Creme varieties of the Rice Krispies snack — these flavors will combine your favorite sweets flavors with the nostalgic lunchbox treat you crave.

So prepare your sweet tooth and clear some shelves in your pantry, because January is coming up quickly. In the meantime, try not to drool over these photos!