 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now

When it comes to Rice Krispies Treats, there's not much to improve upon. There's crispy cereal, sweet marshmallow . . . what more could you want? But starting in January, there will be two excellent flavors on shelves that will make you even more obsessed with your favorite sweet treat. Trust us, you'll want to get your hands on both the Birthday Cake and the Cookies & Creme varieties of the Rice Krispies snack — these flavors will combine your favorite sweets flavors with the nostalgic lunchbox treat you crave.

So prepare your sweet tooth and clear some shelves in your pantry, because January is coming up quickly. In the meantime, try not to drool over these photos!

Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now
Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now
Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now
Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Treats Exist, So We Can Die Happy Now
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food NewsFood TrendsCereal
Holiday Food
Santa Better Watch His Back, 'Cause Krispy Kreme Gifted Us With Gingerbread Doughnuts
by Kelsey Garcia
Butterbeer Marshmallow Fluff
Food News
Accio, Spoons! Butterbeer Marshmallow Fluff Is Here to Put a Spell on Your Taste Buds
by Erin Cullum
Rocky Road Trip Oreos
OREO
May We Have Your Attention, Please? Rocky Road Oreos Are Probably Happening
by Kelsey Garcia
Where to Buy Bieryonce Beyonce Beer
Beyoncé Knowles
This Beyoncé-Inspired Beer Will Have All the Single Ladies Feeling Drunk in Love
by Victoria Messina
Best New Snacks 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds