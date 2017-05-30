Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead

If hopping on a plane to an exotic destination isn't in the cards for you, fret not. Road trips (especially to America's top food cities and other culinary destinations, like food festivals) can be just as fun. Even if you can't afford to take a massive vacation, you can still enjoy peak travel season by getting in a car and driving somewhere fun. But as the old adage goes, sometimes the journey is the destination, so if you've ultimately got your sights set on good eats, then don't overlook the ever-important car snacks. Here are a few nibbles that are just as appetizing as they are portable and transport-resistant.

— Additional reporting by Nicole Perry