Whoa — Would You Dare Try a Carrot Margarita?

The first time I heard about a magical carrot cocktail, it was hidden deep within a secret library bar at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., the supper club at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. One sip, and I instantly understood the appeal. Carrots are an extremely versatile ingredient. The sweet-savory root pairs well with a lot of spirits and imparts an earthy flavor and stunning, beautiful color. If you're game to try a curiously crafted carrot cocktail, I recommend starting with the Jugo de Fuego cocktail (which translates to "Fire Juice") from Cocktails in the City, a cool cocktail festival on a world tour right now.

Jugo de Fuego Cocktail From Morrison Nichols, Good Times at Davey Wayne's Ingredients Ice 1 1/4 ounces Casa Noble Tequila 3/4 ounce Lillet Rosé 3/4 ounce orange juice 1/2 ounce carrot juice 3/4 ounce pineapple juice 3/4 ounce lime juice 3/4 ounce ginger ale Orange slice Mint Directions Add tequila, Lillet Rosé, and juices to an ice-filled shaker. Shake until chilled. Pour into an ice-filled glass. Top with ginger soda and give it a stir. Garnish with an orange slice and mint leaves. Information Category Drinks, Cocktails Yield 1 cocktail Cook Time 5 minutes