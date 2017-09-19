Carrot Cocktail Recipe
Whoa — Would You Dare Try a Carrot Margarita?
The first time I heard about a magical carrot cocktail, it was hidden deep within a secret library bar at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., the supper club at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. One sip, and I instantly understood the appeal. Carrots are an extremely versatile ingredient. The sweet-savory root pairs well with a lot of spirits and imparts an earthy flavor and stunning, beautiful color. If you're game to try a curiously crafted carrot cocktail, I recommend starting with the Jugo de Fuego cocktail (which translates to "Fire Juice") from Cocktails in the City, a cool cocktail festival on a world tour right now.
Jugo de Fuego Cocktail
From Morrison Nichols, Good Times at Davey Wayne's
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 1/4 ounces Casa Noble Tequila
- 3/4 ounce Lillet Rosé
- 3/4 ounce orange juice
- 1/2 ounce carrot juice
- 3/4 ounce pineapple juice
- 3/4 ounce lime juice
- 3/4 ounce ginger ale
- Orange slice
- Mint
Directions
- Add tequila, Lillet Rosé, and juices to an ice-filled shaker. Shake until chilled.
- Pour into an ice-filled glass. Top with ginger soda and give it a stir. Garnish with an orange slice and mint leaves.
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Cocktails
- Yield
- 1 cocktail
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Image Source: Liz Idema