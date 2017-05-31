 Skip Nav
Macadamia Nuts and Cashews Are Being Recalled, So Check Your Packages ASAP
Cashews and Macadamia Nuts Recalled 2017

Macadamia Nuts and Cashews Are Being Recalled, So Check Your Packages ASAP

Another day, another scary food recall. According to the Food and Drug Administration, cashews and macadamia nuts are being recalled and pulled from store shelves due to possible listeria contamination. The Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts being recalled come in a 12-ounce, clear package with an expiration date of May 2, 2018 and were sold at Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons stores in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The UPC number is 11110-02478.

Although there have been no reported illnesses from the macadamia nuts thus far, Kroger has removed the containers from shelves and has warned customers to check the labels of their nut containers. If you've recently purchased macadamia nuts from any of the above grocery stores, the FDA warns customers should NOT eat the nuts and return the package to stores for a full refund.

In addition to the macadamias, Ava's Brand 8 oz. Organic Roasted Salted Cashews have also been voluntarily recalled due to possible listeria contamination. While the packages tested negative for listeria bacteria, Hampton Farms, the company that owns Ava's, has decided to pull the items out of caution. Less than 225 units have been possibly contaminated, but distributors of the product have been notified to remove from stores. The packages have the UPC number 8-10111-01035-1, and the best by date of April 28, 2018 and Lot 11817-L2.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We deeply regret this situation and have employed our established recall plan to immediately remove the product from distribution," Dallas Barnes, president of Hampton Farms, said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than providing safe and wholesome, quality products."

Check your packages to see if any of your nut purchases are included in this recall.

Image Source: Flickr user Forest and Kim Starr
Join the conversation
RecallsKrogerFood NewsGrocery ShoppingNuts
Latest Food
