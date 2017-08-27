 Skip Nav
Amazon Is Changing Whole Foods a Lot, in Ways You'll Actually Like

Amazon's unexpected and astounding acquisition of Whole Foods will officially close on Aug. 28. When the news first broke, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos promised shoppers that the grocery chain will only improve from here. Now, it seems as though they're trying to follow through on that promise with a new cost-reducing initiative.

In a press statement, Amazon said Whole Foods will be lowering the prices on select grocery staples as soon as the deal is closed. CEO of Worldwide Consumer Jeff Wilke said, "We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality — we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards."

So what exactly will change? Well, quite a lot, actually. Whole Foods will soon offer lower prices on many everyday healthy staples including organic avocados, bananas, salmon, baby kale, lean ground beef, almond butter, rotisserie chicken, and more. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional savings and in-store benefits.

Not only that, but the chain's private labels — 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws, and Whole Catch — will soon be available online through Amazon, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now. Lastly, Amazon Lockers will be installed in select stores so customers can shop online and pick up their items at a designated locker.

Though the major acquisition has been met with mixed reviews, this increase in affordability will certainly be welcome news for dedicated Whole Foods shoppers.

