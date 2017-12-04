Cheesecake Factory Coffee-Mate Creamer
New Cheesecake Factory Coffee Creamer Will Make You Believe in Holiday Miracles
Clear the shelves in your fridge because you're going to want enough space for this huge news! Social media junk food extraordinaire Instagram user candyhunting broke the news of two new flavors of Coffee-Mate creamer inspired by your favorite desserts at The Cheesecake Factory: strawberry cheesecake and Dulce de Leche caramel cheesecake. Half-and-half? Who needs it?! While we don't have an official date for when the creamers will hit grocery store shelves, you'd best believe we'll be filling a shopping cart with this decadent goodness. Now who's ready to find their favorite coffee and cheesecake pairing?