Chick-fil-A Has Guacamole, and 6 Other Things You Never Knew You Could Get

You're probably used to ordering an Original Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, but there are plenty of menu items you never knew existed. We got the scoop from a Chick-fil-A representative who let us in on the fact that Chick-fil-A offers a variety of unexpected menu items across the country that a handful of locations are lucky enough to offer, like guacamole. I know — who knew?! Suddenly our side of kale salad is sounding a little less exciting. Ahead, see a list of all the things you may or may not have known that Chick-fil-A offers, plus where you can find them.

  • Mac and cheese and baked beans: Chick-fil-A recently rolled out family-style meals in select cities, and two side options include macaroni and cheese and baked beans. The items are being tested in Greensboro, NC; Phoenix, AZ; and San Antonio, TX, through Nov. 18, and based on customer feedback, Chick-fil-A might consider adding them to menus nationwide.
  • Guacamole: Who knew that some Chick-fil-A restaurants in California — 27, to be exact — offer guacamole? Here's a full list of the locations, including North Orange and Carmel Mountain.
  • Cheese sauce: Plenty of lucky Midwesterners can get cheese as 194 restaurants in the Northeast and Midwest offer cheese sauce as a condiment. The Chick-fil-A spokesperson said this is an optional condiment for restaurants to offer where there is demand for it.
  • Chicken gravy: Only nine Chick-fil-A restaurants in the US offer chicken gravy in Arizona, Iowa, and Arkansas.
  • Jalapeños: There are 129 restaurants in Texas and New Mexico that serve jalapeño peppers.
  • Spicy Biscuit: Not all restaurants offer the Spicy Biscuit for breakfast, but customers can still order it in select cities.
