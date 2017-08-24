Our Take on P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

It's the iconic dish you'll see on almost every table at P.F. Chang's. It's layered with complex flavors, fun to eat, and surprisingly simple to make at home. What is it we're talking about? It's P.F. Chang's chicken lettuce wraps, of course! Watch the video to see our take on this must-try appetizer, and then bust out your wok (or skillet).

Chicken Lettuce Wraps From Brandi Milloy, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 tablespoons garlic, minced or pressed 1 cup mushrooms, chopped 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1/4 cup hoisin sauce 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce or chili garlic sauce 1 8-ounce can sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped 1 head bibb or butter lettuce, separated into leaves 1 small bunch green onions, sliced Directions In a medium wok or skillet set over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil. Add the chicken, and cook until browned on all sides; transfer to a plate. Add the vegetable oil to the same skillet, and cook the garlic and mushrooms until tender. Meanwhile, add the other tablespoon of sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger, rice wine vinegar, and sriracha to a mason jar, and shake to mix. Add the chicken back to the pan with mushrooms and garlic. Add the water chestnuts, pour sauce over the dish, and toss to coat; cook until just heated through. Serve with leaves of butter lettuce and green onions. Information Category Poultry, Appetizers Cuisine Chinese Yield 6 servings