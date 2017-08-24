 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Food Video
A Pad Thai Recipe That's Better Than Takeout

Chicken Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Our Take on P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

It's the iconic dish you'll see on almost every table at P.F. Chang's. It's layered with complex flavors, fun to eat, and surprisingly simple to make at home. What is it we're talking about? It's P.F. Chang's chicken lettuce wraps, of course! Watch the video to see our take on this must-try appetizer, and then bust out your wok (or skillet).

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
  2. 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
  3. 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  4. 2 tablespoons garlic, minced or pressed
  5. 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
  6. 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  7. 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  8. 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
  9. 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  10. 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce or chili garlic sauce
  11. 1 8-ounce can sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
  12. 1 head bibb or butter lettuce, separated into leaves
  13. 1 small bunch green onions, sliced

Directions

  1. In a medium wok or skillet set over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil. Add the chicken, and cook until browned on all sides; transfer to a plate. Add the vegetable oil to the same skillet, and cook the garlic and mushrooms until tender.
  2. Meanwhile, add the other tablespoon of sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger, rice wine vinegar, and sriracha to a mason jar, and shake to mix.
  3. Add the chicken back to the pan with mushrooms and garlic. Add the water chestnuts, pour sauce over the dish, and toss to coat; cook until just heated through.
  4. Serve with leaves of butter lettuce and green onions.

Information

Category
Poultry, Appetizers
Cuisine
Chinese
Yield
6 servings
Join the conversation
Food VideoGet The DishFast And EasyPf Chang'sAppetizersChineseAsianRecipesChicken
Join The Conversation
lisamr12 lisamr12 3 years

As noted in video, I used ground turkey, which I drained after sautéing. Son does not like mushrooms, so I used corn. May cut back on sriracha next time. A bit too spicy for my husband. I also used 1/3 cup Hoisin sauce. Great recipe
Get the Dish
Re-Create In-N-Out's Magical Animal Style Fries at Home
by Brandi Milloy
Low-Calorie Latin Recipes
Healthy Recipes
20 Low-Calorie Latin Dishes to Kick-Start Healthy Eating
by Emilia Benton
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
by Nicole Perry
Latin Cheese Bread Recipes
Recipes
These 12 Cheesy Breads Are What Happens When Your 2 Favorite Things Come Together
by Emilia Benton
Easy Roasted Fig and Goat Cheese Recipe
Appetizers
A 20-Minute Appetizer That'll Make Dinner Party Guests Swoon
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds