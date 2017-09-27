Edible Oreo Cookie Dough Is Hitting Stores, So Get Your Spoons Ready

The Cookie Dough Café Oreo Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough! Found at: Mariano's #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

There's something about cookie dough that no matter how old we get, and no matter how many times we've been warned about salmonella, we just would rather eat it raw (sorry, Mom)! Thanks to companies like The Cookie Dough Café, eating raw cookie dough has never been so safe as the "gourmet edible cookie dough" contains no raw egg. While it comes in flavors like Confetti, Chocolate Chip, and even a peanut butter M&M flavor called "Monster," its Cookies & Cream dough (with real Oreo cookies) has us wondering if we're dreaming.

The drool-worthy flavor was spotted by social media sweet-lover The Junk Food Aisle at Mariano's in Chicago. While we're not sure when it will be hitting other grocery stores, The Cookie Dough Café sells its products online, including the Cookies & Cream. If you need it now, try making this edible Oreo cookie dough at home in just five minutes!