A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life

You've probably had almost every type of ice cream sandwich under the sun, but have you ever had a blue cookie dough ice cream sandwich? We didn't think so! Nothing beats soft and chewy cookie dough stuffed with sweet vanilla ice cream and loaded with mini chocolate chips. This is a recipe worthy of Cookie Monster himself!

For more Cookie Monster desserts, try our Cookie Monster pull-apart cake.

Ingredients

  1. 1 stick butter, room temperature
  2. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  3. 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  4. 6 tablespoons brown sugar
  5. 2 tablespoons applesauce
  6. Pinch nutmeg
  7. Blue food coloring
  8. 1 cup all-purpose flour, heat-treated
  9. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  10. 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  11. Vanilla ice cream
  12. Mini chocolate chip cookies

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter, salt, and both sugars until a frosting-like consistency is reached. Add applesauce, nutmeg, and blue food coloring, and mix until combined. Mix in flour and vanilla extract until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
  2. Using a ring mold, divide your dough into 4 equal circles and flatten. Wrap in plastic and freeze until firm. Scoop out and soften your ice cream, then flatten it in a baking sheet. Cut out 2 ice cream discs the same size as your cookie dough circles and freeze for 10 minutes. Add your ice cream discs to 2 of your cookie dough circles and top with your remaining dough. Press your mini cookies into the side of the ice cream and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Ice cream
Yield
2 ice cream sandwiches
Cook Time
1.5 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Food VideoGet The DishChocolate Chip Cookie DoughCookie DoughFrozen DessertSummerIce CreamRecipesCookie Monster
Latest Food
