Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
You've probably had almost every type of ice cream sandwich under the sun, but have you ever had a blue cookie dough ice cream sandwich? We didn't think so! Nothing beats soft and chewy cookie dough stuffed with sweet vanilla ice cream and loaded with mini chocolate chips. This is a recipe worthy of Cookie Monster himself!
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
Adapted from Edoughble
Ingredients
- 1 stick butter, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons applesauce
- Pinch nutmeg
- Blue food coloring
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, heat-treated
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- Vanilla ice cream
- Mini chocolate chip cookies
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter, salt, and both sugars until a frosting-like consistency is reached. Add applesauce, nutmeg, and blue food coloring, and mix until combined. Mix in flour and vanilla extract until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
- Using a ring mold, divide your dough into 4 equal circles and flatten. Wrap in plastic and freeze until firm. Scoop out and soften your ice cream, then flatten it in a baking sheet. Cut out 2 ice cream discs the same size as your cookie dough circles and freeze for 10 minutes. Add your ice cream discs to 2 of your cookie dough circles and top with your remaining dough. Press your mini cookies into the side of the ice cream and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Ice cream
- Yield
- 2 ice cream sandwiches
- Cook Time
- 1.5 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan