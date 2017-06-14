How to Put a New Spin on Your Moscow Mule This Summer

If you're looking to impress your guests and consider yourself a novice when it comes to hosting, creating a DIY Moscow Mule Bar is the perfect solution! The refreshing taste and attractive mugs make them a party focal point that everyone will enjoy this Summer. Even better? It's a cinch to create this crowd-pleasing drink station in any space with our handy tips.

Set up a table with all the ingredients your guests need to make their Moscow Mules. Display a few different vessel options, like classic copper mugs and low bar glasses, and line the liquid ingredients next to your cups. We recommend using Smirnoff No. 21, for it's smooth taste and party-friendly value. It's even gluten-free! Top off your ingredient list with some ginger beer and a big bucket of ice.