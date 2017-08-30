Delicious and Dairy-Free Funfetti Protein Bars

Summer is the ideal time to whip up beautiful and refreshing treats. We've partnered with Baileys® Almande to dish up this boozy dessert that looks as luscious as it tastes.
Whether you're fueling up for a weekend shopping trip or winding down after a Sunday morning paddleboard yoga class, it's infinitely more fun to reach for a snack that's aesthetically pleasing. Enter these tempting protein bars that are packed with good-for-you, plant-based nutrients and come together in a snap. With their irresistibly sweet, nutty flavor, thanks to almond liquor, you might be tempted to reach for seconds! Here's how to make these stunning, dairy-free treats at home.
Funfetti Protein Bars
Glow by POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/4 cup dried fruit of choice
- 3/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 1 cup whey protein powder (or another plant-based protein powder)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons coconut flakes
- 1 teaspoon natural food coloring
- 2 cups coconut milk yogurt (or your dairy-free yogurt of choice)
- 3 ounces Baileys® Almande
Directions
For the Protein Bars:
- Add coconut flour to a medium bowl, drop in dried fruit, and incorporate with your fingers until fruit is coated (the flour prevents the fruit from getting stuck together).
- Add in coconut oil, protein powder, Baileys® Almande, and maple syrup. Mix with hands until well combined.
- Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper. Evenly distribute protein bar mix into baking dish and smooth with a spatula. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Slice into 9 individual bars.
For the Funfetti Topping:
- Take 2 tablespoons coconut flakes and add 1 teaspoon natural food coloring for each color.
- Mix together and evenly place on a baking sheet.
- Bake at 170ºF for 1 hour or until dried.
- Take 2 cups coconut yogurt and evenly cover the top of protein bars. Sprinkle with colored dried coconut flakes.
- Freeze for 30 minutes.
Information
- Category
- Snacks
- Yield
- Serves 9