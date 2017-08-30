Delicious and Dairy-Free Funfetti Protein Bars

Summer is the ideal time to whip up beautiful and refreshing treats. We've partnered with Baileys® Almande to dish up this boozy dessert that looks as luscious as it tastes.

Whether you're fueling up for a weekend shopping trip or winding down after a Sunday morning paddleboard yoga class, it's infinitely more fun to reach for a snack that's aesthetically pleasing. Enter these tempting protein bars that are packed with good-for-you, plant-based nutrients and come together in a snap. With their irresistibly sweet, nutty flavor, thanks to almond liquor, you might be tempted to reach for seconds! Here's how to make these stunning, dairy-free treats at home.