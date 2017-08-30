 Skip Nav
Dairy-Free Funfetti Protein Bar Recipe

Delicious and Dairy-Free Funfetti Protein Bars

Summer is the ideal time to whip up beautiful and refreshing treats. We've partnered with Baileys® Almande to dish up this boozy dessert that looks as luscious as it tastes.

Whether you're fueling up for a weekend shopping trip or winding down after a Sunday morning paddleboard yoga class, it's infinitely more fun to reach for a snack that's aesthetically pleasing. Enter these tempting protein bars that are packed with good-for-you, plant-based nutrients and come together in a snap. With their irresistibly sweet, nutty flavor, thanks to almond liquor, you might be tempted to reach for seconds! Here's how to make these stunning, dairy-free treats at home.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup coconut flour
  2. 1/4 cup dried fruit of choice
  3. 3/4 cup melted coconut oil
  4. 1 cup whey protein powder (or another plant-based protein powder)
  5. 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
  6. 2 tablespoons coconut flakes
  7. 1 teaspoon natural food coloring
  8. 2 cups coconut milk yogurt (or your dairy-free yogurt of choice)
  9. 3 ounces Baileys® Almande

Directions

For the Protein Bars:

  1. Add coconut flour to a medium bowl, drop in dried fruit, and incorporate with your fingers until fruit is coated (the flour prevents the fruit from getting stuck together).
  2. Add in coconut oil, protein powder, Baileys® Almande, and maple syrup. Mix with hands until well combined.
  3. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper. Evenly distribute protein bar mix into baking dish and smooth with a spatula. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  4. Slice into 9 individual bars.

For the Funfetti Topping:

  1. Take 2 tablespoons coconut flakes and add 1 teaspoon natural food coloring for each color.
  2. Mix together and evenly place on a baking sheet.
  3. Bake at 170ºF for 1 hour or until dried.
  4. Take 2 cups coconut yogurt and evenly cover the top of protein bars. Sprinkle with colored dried coconut flakes.
  5. Freeze for 30 minutes.

