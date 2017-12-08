 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Fettuccine and Tagliatelle Are Not the Same Thing . . . Right?
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook

Difference Between Fettuccine and Tagliatelle

Fettuccine and Tagliatelle Are Not the Same Thing . . . Right?

Pasta-lovers, it's time to test your knowledge. Fettuccine and tagliatelle are two forms of long, thick-cut pasta you've probably seen on restaurant menus and eaten plenty of times, but do you know the real difference? If your answer is "no," you're on to something . . . because there's actually no difference at all. As I learned during my trip to Casa Buitoni in Tuscany (among other things, like how to make pasta from scratch), this popular cut of pasta is named two different things based on region. It's called fettuccine in Rome and Southern Italy, and it's referred to as tagliatelle in the Northern regions of Italy. But it's the exact same thing! As a self-proclaimed pasta addict who eats Italian food 99 percent of the time, I have to say this information even surprised me. Now I'll never confuse the two on a menu again.

Image Source: Milanesi PhotoStudio / Buitoni
Join the conversation
Cooking BasicsItalianFun FactsPasta
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Chocolate Chip Cookies
by Erin Cullum
Italian Cooking Tips
Cooking Basics
15 Italian Cooking Secrets That Will Change Your Life
by Erin Cullum
How to Frost Cupcakes Like a Rose
Cooking Basics
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery
by Nicole Perry
How to Stop an Avocado From Browning
Cooking Basics
An Unexpected Way to Prevent Avocados From Browning
by Katie Sweeney
The Best Food Hacks
Cooking Basics
20+ Food Hacks to Make You a Jedi in the Kitchen
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds