In Our Wildest Dreams, This Disney Popcorn Can Be Found at the End of Every Rainbow

A snack staple throughout Disney's many theme parks is the Main Street Popcorn. Though the onsite confectionaries have added new popcorn flavors — including churro, truffle, and maple bacon — one of the fan favorites continues to be the classic confetti flavor.

What does confetti popcorn taste like? Magic. Kidding — the flavor actually varies depending on the kernel color! Flavors include orange, grape, lime, cherry, and blue raspberry. That variety is likely what makes it such a popular park snack! Not only that, but the colors really pop, making for that perfect food-blogger-approved Instagram shot. Look ahead to see what we're talking about.

