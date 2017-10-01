 Skip Nav

Disneyland It's a Small World Starbucks Mug

This New Disneyland-Exclusive Starbucks Mug Has Its Very Own Hidden Mickey

Did you kick yourself when the Disneyland-exclusive Starbucks cup inspired by It's a Small World sold out? We did, too. So imagine our excitement when we heard the news that ride-inspired cups are making a comeback — this time in a mug version perfect for hot drinks! The travel mug features an outline of Mickey Mouse created with the iconic exterior pattern of the Disneyland ride and is available at park Starbucks locations for $22.

The enthusiastic Disney blogger known as KT the Disney Bear on Instagram shared details of the limited-edition mug in a post, immediately sparking excitement among her followers. Unlike the It's a Small World and Enchanted Rose tumblers that went viral earlier this year, which were part of Disney's Wonderground Collection and eventually purchasable online, this Starbucks version is a park exclusive. So be sure to plan another Disney trip to grab yours ASAP — you don't want to miss out!

Pro-tip: because park Starbucks locations couldn't keep the last Disneyland-exclusive mug in stock, make sure to check Market House on Main Street for the mug if it's already flown off the Starbucks shelves when you visit. You might have better luck getting your hands on the cup that way!

