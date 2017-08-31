 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
Holiday Entertainment
40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous
Food Video
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets

Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with Smeg to create an unexpected yet expectedly ornate collection of kitchen appliances. Titled "Sicily Is My Love," the project is a colorful ode to the region.

This isn't the first time the two brands have teamed up: they previously collaborated on a very exclusive and expensive line of hand-painted refrigerators. This time, they're releasing several different gadgets, including a mixer, blender, tea kettle, coffee machine, juicers, and toasters. All of the items come in exuberant print inspired by Sicilian folklore and traditional motifs.

Unfortunately, pricing information is currently unavailable as it's still being determined. That being said, we feel confident in saying that these appliances will be costly. Regardless, we can still bask in their aesthetic beauty, right? Ahead, check out images of the collection.

Related
16 All-Black Kitchen Items That Match Your Soul

It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
It's Impossible Not to Smile While Looking at Dolce & Gabbana's Kitchen Gadgets
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
KitchensFood ShoppingFood NewsKitchen GadgetsDolce And Gabbana
Join The Conversation
Food News
Forget About the Box's Instructions; Try Cooking Your Frozen Pizza Like This
by Anna Monette Roberts
Whole Foods Secrets From Reddit
Food News
3 Things You Never Knew About Whole Foods, Straight From an Employee
by Victoria Messina
How to Get Rid of Ants In the Kitchen
Kitchens
How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen — No Chemicals Required
by Kate McKenna
Marble Kitchen Counters
Kitchens
8 Reasons to Fall in Love With Marble Countertops
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Fun Food Facts
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds