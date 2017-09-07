 Skip Nav
Guilt-Free Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken
10 Dump Cake Recipes You Can Practically Bake in Your Sleep

A dump cake is the ultimate semi-homemade dessert. Made by dumping boxed cake mix and fruit into a dish, dump cakes are quite possibly the easiest baking project you could attempt, but no one has to know your secret to such a flavorful and moist cake. You'll soon discover why this fast and easy dessert is so popular after you try any of these crowd-pleasing dump cake recipes.

Blueberry Dump Cake
Cherry Peach Dump Cake
Slow-Cooker Apple Dump Cake
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Piña Colada Dump Cake
Pecan Dump Cake
4-Ingredient Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake
Pumpkin Spice Apple Dump Cake
Peach Blueberry Dump Cake
Banana Split Dump Cake
