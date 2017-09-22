 Skip Nav
Food News
The Bestselling Target Snacks to Keep Stocked at all Times
Get the Dish
Magnolia Bakery's Famous Banana Pudding
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

This 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe Actually Works

When I first saw this video for Southern Living's four-ingredient peanut butter cookies, I couldn't conceal my skepticism. How could you possibly make cookies from peanut butter, egg, sugar, and vanilla extract alone?! It seemed suspiciously too easy, but I had to try it out! With so many friends and family members on gluten-free and dairy-free diets, I figured if the recipe did work, I could make a lot of people happy.

Unlike other fussier cookie recipes, all the ingredients are dumped and mixed together, and due to the high fat content in the peanut butter, the dough balls can be shaped in a hot second without sticking to your fingers (or a spring-form scooper). As promised, the cookies bake up in 15 minutes tops. Allow them to cool before attempting to eat, or else you may end up eating a bunch of crumbs. I sprinkled a few with flake salt and topped a few others with peanut butter cups . . . and people didn't hate it. I used all-natural, no-stir, no-sugar peanut butter, because I love the gritty texture, but any PB will work with this recipe. Next time, I plan to try it out with crunchy peanut butter and chocolate chips.

Related
A Little Love Goes a Long Way: Basic French Macarons
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need For the Rest of Your Life
Our Top 25 Cookie Recipes

Easiest (Ever!) Peanut Butter Cookies

Easiest (Ever!) Peanut Butter Cookies

Notes

Variations: Evenly press 1 cup of your desired addition, such as chocolate morsels, chocolate-coated toffee bits, or chopped peanuts, onto the top of prepared cookie dough on baking sheets; bake as directed.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cookies: Divide peanut butter cookie dough in half. Stir 2 melted semisweet chocolate baking squares into half of dough. Shape doughs into 30 (1-inch) half peanut butter, half chocolate-peanut butter balls. Flatten gently with a spoon. Proceed as directed.

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup peanut butter
  2. 1 cup sugar
  3. 1 large egg
  4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Stir together 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 large egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a large bowl until combined; shape dough into 1-inch balls.
  2. Place balls 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets, and flatten gently with tines of a fork.
  3. Bake at 325°F for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Yield
About 24-30 cookies
Cook Time
25 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyPeanut ButterCookiesRecipesGluten-FreeDessertBack To School
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Chefs
15 of the Easiest Pioneer Woman Recipes on the Planet
by Erin Cullum
Best Ayesha Curry Recipes
ayesha curry
10 Ayesha Curry Recipes You Have to Make
by Leo Danzig
Stylish Ways to Wear Your College Sweatshirt
Nostalgia
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
by Sarah Wasilak
Ina Garten's Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Best Products From Whole Foods
Whole Foods
23 Whole Foods Staples For Busy People
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds